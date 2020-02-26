comvergence

OMD leads charge for global media new business results in 2019
Feb 26, 2020
Oliver McAteer

The COMvergence study reports Carat and Dentsu Aegis Network nipping at OMD's heels.

OMD retains top global media agency title for 2019
Dec 13, 2019
Sara Spary

Agency will have billed estimated $19.6 billion by close of year.

OMD led 2018 HK media billings: COMvergence report
Jun 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Overall Hong Kong media billings grew 6% over 2017, according to a newly released report.

L'Atelier ranks 14th in China billings table with just one client: report
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: 17 international media agencies represent 37.8% of total market share in China, according to Comvergence.

