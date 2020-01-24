cny2020

For CNY, Superunion invites you to join a Rat Race
Jan 24, 2020
Ad Nut

For CNY, Superunion invites you to join a Rat Race

One-upping agencies that merely offer best wishes for the new year, the agency has created a Year of the Rat version of Pac-Man.

Airbnb China inverts CNY travel tradition in 'Fu'
Jan 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Airbnb China inverts CNY travel tradition in 'Fu'

The brand's wordless animated tale is sweet and perfect, right down to the tagline at the end.

AIA shows Malaysia the 'Ong-ly way' to prosper
Jan 22, 2020
Ad Nut

AIA shows Malaysia the 'Ong-ly way' to prosper

CNY film by Reprise Digital goes for laughs as three young people misunderstand their grandfather's admonishments about building and preserving wealth.

The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Jan 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase

Break out the red and gold... here are some products brands feel you 'must-have' to fully enjoy the holiday season.

AirAsia shows CNY travel through a young boy's eyes
Jan 21, 2020
Ad Nut

AirAsia shows CNY travel through a young boy's eyes

The airline plays up the childlike wonder of flying to see family for Chinese New Year.

Attending CNY in virtual reality is not advised
Jan 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Attending CNY in virtual reality is not advised

Easily the year's most amusing CNY film comes from Reprise Digital and Malaysian electric company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia