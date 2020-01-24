cny2020
For CNY, Superunion invites you to join a Rat Race
One-upping agencies that merely offer best wishes for the new year, the agency has created a Year of the Rat version of Pac-Man.
Airbnb China inverts CNY travel tradition in 'Fu'
The brand's wordless animated tale is sweet and perfect, right down to the tagline at the end.
AIA shows Malaysia the 'Ong-ly way' to prosper
CNY film by Reprise Digital goes for laughs as three young people misunderstand their grandfather's admonishments about building and preserving wealth.
The gratuitous Lunar New Year product showcase
Break out the red and gold... here are some products brands feel you 'must-have' to fully enjoy the holiday season.
AirAsia shows CNY travel through a young boy's eyes
The airline plays up the childlike wonder of flying to see family for Chinese New Year.
Attending CNY in virtual reality is not advised
Easily the year's most amusing CNY film comes from Reprise Digital and Malaysian electric company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins