COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Jun 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.

Filmmaker sends legal notice to Citibank over similarities in Diwali ad
Nov 1, 2019
Campaign India Team

The filmmaker claims that the script used by Citibank for its Diwali commercial has been directly lifted from his 2017 film.

Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers
Jun 11, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

A volatile banking category sees Standard Chartered's brand ranking plummet, while AIA elbows out Prudential to steal top insurance brand.

Upwardly mobile: the brands scoring phone users' attention
Jun 12, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Which of Asia’s Top 1000 brands do consumers deem the most mobile-friendly?

Aprais appoints Ogilvy veteran Royce Yuen to lead Greater China effort
Jan 24, 2014
Benjamin Li

GREATER CHINA - Aprais, a global independent consultancy that specialises in relationships between clients and agencies, has appointed Royce Yuen, a seasoned ad man and former group chairman of Ogilvy Hong Kong and Southern China, to be its first chairman for Greater China.

Etymon scoops HK Disneyland’s PR retainer
Jan 17, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Two-year-old local independent agency Etymon Communications & Brand Management Consultants has won a two-year PR contract with Hong Kong Disneyland after a pitch in Q4 against two international PR agencies.

