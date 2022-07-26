cheuk chiang

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO
Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Campaign talks exclusively to the newly appointed APAC CEO to understand his vision for future-proofing the agencies' creative footprint.

Why Cheuk Chiang joined upstart agency Mutiny
Why Cheuk Chiang joined upstart agency Mutiny

New agency focused on predictive use of AI also includes former PwC and Y&R executives.

Cheuk Chiang departs OMG; company names new APAC CEO
Cheuk Chiang departs OMG; company names new APAC CEO

OMG has promoted Tony Harradine, OMG’s chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific, to CEO.

OMG names Tony Harradine as chief investment officer
OMG names Tony Harradine as chief investment officer

Move aims to strengthen investment and accountability function in the region.

Omnicom Media Group names Jyoti Bansal MD of PHD in India
Omnicom Media Group names Jyoti Bansal MD of PHD in India

Omnicom Media Group has appointed its head of new business development Jyoti Bansal, as the managing director of its second media agency brand PHD in India.

OMG Asia-Pacific set to update regional management structure
OMG Asia-Pacific set to update regional management structure

ASIA-PACIFIC – Additional details have emerged about impending leadership changes at OMG Asia-Pacific, which will see the network appoint sub-regional heads for Greater China and Southeast Asia.

