chatbot

The evolution of chatbots in marketing
Oct 22, 2019
Suchetana Mukhopadhyay

Once a handy tool to automate customer service, they're now increasingly being tasked to do data collection and lead generation.

Sydney Opera House unveils promotional pinniped
May 8, 2018
Ad Nut

The landmark venue, with help from The Works and On Message, has introduced a chatbot based on a popular seal.

How a chatbot enticed new customers to Clarins Taiwan
Feb 27, 2018
Faaez Samadi

CASE STUDY: Despite risks, Clarins and Isobar devised a chatbot-based system that quintupled new customers.

Teaching clueless chatbots the art of conversation
Oct 6, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The gap between human expectations of chatbots and their actual capabilities means this field has a lot of development still to come.

Why is my chatbot not chatting?
Jun 6, 2017
Yeong Yee

Demystifying the chatbot hype.

