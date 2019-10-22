chatbot
The evolution of chatbots in marketing
Once a handy tool to automate customer service, they're now increasingly being tasked to do data collection and lead generation.
Sydney Opera House unveils promotional pinniped
The landmark venue, with help from The Works and On Message, has introduced a chatbot based on a popular seal.
How a chatbot enticed new customers to Clarins Taiwan
CASE STUDY: Despite risks, Clarins and Isobar devised a chatbot-based system that quintupled new customers.
Teaching clueless chatbots the art of conversation
The gap between human expectations of chatbots and their actual capabilities means this field has a lot of development still to come.
YouTube, Spotify, Vice and more are embracing chat extensions
With brands finding new private avenues for communication, it’s time to reevaluate the potential of IM platforms.
Why is my chatbot not chatting?
Demystifying the chatbot hype.
