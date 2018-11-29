charity

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese villages
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Brands and platforms like PepsiCo, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Bilibili have stepped up support through CSR programmes while encouraging online consumer education and interaction.

This empty cereal box could feed hungry kids
Nov 29, 2018
Ad Nut

Brilliant charitable campaign by The Brand Agency for Foodbank WA puts 'Hungry Puffs' on the shelves of Australian grocery stores to encourage donations.

5 lessons from the Japanese marketing scene in 2017
Dec 19, 2017
David Blecken

The year brought home some uncomfortable truths about online media, HR policy in advertising and pitching.

Clothing 'transplants' raise awareness of an important issue in Japan
Oct 23, 2017
David Blecken

'Second Life Fashion' aims to open a conversation around organ donation by giving clothes a new lease of life.

Havas helps to put a human face on world's poorest
Jul 6, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Fund for Peace's The Bottom 100 campaign turns the spotlight on the world's poorest.

Photos: 'Ladies of Media' luncheon raises nearly US$25,000
Dec 8, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The event in support of Mother's Choice drew more than 80 female executives.

