Cannes Lions will donate SDG entry fees to six charities

Cannes Lions will be donating all funds generated from the 2020/2021 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Lions to the six charities that won an SDG last year. Each charity will receive an equal percentage of the €271,488 (US$346,528) generated by the award, which last year received 736 entries.

The six charities are:

Perkumpulan Keluarga Berencana Indonesia: A Bronze Lion was awarded to ‘#StopChildMarriage’, M&C Saatchi Indonesia, Jakarta

The SDG Lions were launched in partnership with the United Nations (UN), with a goal of highlighting how creativity can address the challenges of communicating the importance of UN’s sustainability goals. Since its inception in 2018, SDG-related donations have totalled €873,768 (US$1.1 million).