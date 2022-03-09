Analysis
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese villages

Brands and platforms like PepsiCo, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Bilibili have stepped up support through CSR programmes while encouraging online consumer education and interaction.

(Clockwise: PepsiCo’s ‘Water Cellars for Mothers’, ‘Mother’s Parcel Post’ and ‘The Genius Mom’, Ant Farm, a single mother of two children beat cancer & a young lady going back to school with the help of
(Clockwise: PepsiCo’s ‘Water Cellars for Mothers’, ‘Mother’s Parcel Post’ and ‘The Genius Mom’, Ant Farm, a single mother of two children beat cancer & a young lady going back to school with the help of "Come On Mulan")

Brands in China have cooperated with philanthropic organisations to support vulnerable and disadvantaged groups of people, especially women, in the Chinese market for at least two decades. 

Some of the projects supporting women in rural and remote areas have kept evolving over the past few years, thereby changing brand storytelling and the way brands interact with consumers. While some of these efforts have resulted in heartwarming campaigns, even award-winning ones, what's more important is how effective they've been. 

PepsiCo’s long-term projects supporting mothers 

One of the first movers was PepsiCo, when the brand began to support the ‘Water Cellars for Mothers’ project in 2001, partnering with China Women’s Development Foundation (CWDF). 

Over the years, this project committed to improving access to water for families in remote areas of central and western China, becoming one of the most successful long-term purpose-led projects for the brand. 

Data shared by Lilly Yip, PepsiCo’s APAC CMO and chief sustainability officer, showed that from 2001 to 2022, the brand donated over US$10 million and helped 2.9 million people access safe water, renovate toilets and improve sanitation systems.

There is a Chinese saying, “the highest excellence is like that of water”. So starting from improving water safety, PepsiCo concentrated on a series of charity and philanthropic projects, such as ‘Mother’s Parcel Post’  (sending gifts to women in remote areas) and ‘The Genius Mom’ (mothers' handicraft workshops to support women employment).

These programs supported mothers from poverty-stricken areas, providing local employment and entrepreneurship among women while preserving traditional artistry in embroidery, paper cutting and tie-dye crafts. Supporting with donations was the first step; the longer-term goals are to create sustainable growth and transform lives. 

Take the embroidery handicraft studio in Ruyuan, Guangdong province, for example. Since 2019, the studio has accumulated 4.68 million yuan (US$740,000) for three consecutive years with 230 local women directly benefitting from the project or being actively influenced by it. 

Yip once told Chinese media: “The innovative combination of branding and philanthropy can lead to two-way empowerment”. It not only benefits those directly in the programmes, but allows Pepsi to educate young Chinese consumers to appreciate their own traditions and support the welfare of women, Yip says.

(PepsiCo’s ‘The Genius Mom’: Top 2019 - Year of Embroidery, Middle 2020 - Year of Papercut, Bottom 2021 - Year of Tie-dye)


Internet interaction with consumers maximising charity programmes 

Key to doing this, of course, is a brand's ability to leverage its own platforms, marketing channels and partnerships. In 2017, PepsiCo’s philanthropic projects extended its outreach to more people through the Tencent charity platform for ‘Mother’s Parcel Post’.  

In recent years, Internet giants in China, including Tencent, Alibaba, ByteDance and Bilibili, have joined others in building a purpose-led movement to benefit women who live in poor conditions through corporate foundations and the power of consumers. 

Tencent helped bring the worlds of gaming and charity together in 2018 to create a new model for giving. It involved creating a game whereby donors could collect “Little Safflower” and have donations matched. By September 2021, this Tencent campaign engaged over 125 million users. 

Ant Group launched a new gamified way to support sustainable initiatives through Ant Forest in 2016 and Ant Farm in 2017. Users could donate directly and use Alipay while playing the games, such as feeding chickens and donating eggs to support charity programmes and be rewarded for making sustainable choices. 

One of the most notable charitable projects for women in China is called "Come On Mulan" (加油木兰), operated jointly by CWDF and Alibaba. Combining charity and internet insurance, the Mulan project provides free public welfare insurance for women from underprivileged families and offers them health protection and educational opportunities. In addition to donations from the public, Ant Foundation also makes direct donations. 

According to Ant, by August 2021, the total amount of donations received by the project has exceeded 100 million yuan (US$15.8 million) and has provided free public insurance for more than 2.3 million women, receiving the China Charity Award.

Data shared by Alibaba show that its rural revitalisation programme in Pinshun, Shanxi province, helped local women with new opportunities in their hometowns through ecommerce and digital technology. Now, women account for more than 60% of the livestreamers in the rural areas of Pingshun, and rural women account for 70% of the employment related to livestreaming and ecommerce.

Decades of consumers’ education and interaction from brands like PepsiCo have not gone without  impact, especially in the younger generation. When Tencent Marketing Insight (TMI) released its Post-00s Generation Lifestyle Insights Report, it found that products combining environmental protection and charity and philanthropy are more likely to attract the attention of the post-00s generation (young people born after 2000). Environmental protection and charity ranks as the fourth most crucial element to attract their attention, right after anime/cartoon, study, and gaming, surpassing all the other elements, including KOLs, celebrities, trendy topics, and co-branding. 

Therefore brands looking to improve the lives of women in China through meaningful programs and engagements can continue to find a receptive audience. 

TMI: Post-00s Generation Lifestyle Insights Report

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Singtel names new creative lead agency

5 Singtel names new creative lead agency

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

6 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

7 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

9 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

10 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

Related Articles

China unblocks internet links: A big change for marketers
Digital
Oct 4, 2021
Humphrey Ho

China unblocks internet links: A big change for ...

BrandZ China: Tencent overtakes Alibaba; Kuaishou, Meituan and Douyin surge
Marketing
Oct 19, 2021
Matthew Miller

BrandZ China: Tencent overtakes Alibaba; Kuaishou, ...

Weixin Channels: The next point of growth for WeChat marketing in China
Marketing
Feb 22, 2022
Minnie Wang

Weixin Channels: The next point of growth for ...

Alibaba and Tencent: What could a future without walled gardens look like?
Behind the Brands
Sep 7, 2021
Minnie Wang

Alibaba and Tencent: What could a future without ...

Just Published

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak appoints PR firm
PR
4 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak appoints PR firm

The politician, who has been convicted for the misappropriation of public funds, hires Karv Communications to repair his image in the US media.

A ‘future nostalgia’ mindset will help overcome age bias in marketing
Digital
5 hours ago
Triveni Rajagopal

A ‘future nostalgia’ mindset will help overcome age ...

Women in their 40s and above need not be doubtful about adapting to shifts in tech and marketing—all it takes is a recast of how people of all ages can learn off each other, according to Unilever’s digital director.

Mobile carrier recites a poem for progress in Nepal
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Mobile carrier recites a poem for progress in Nepal

Ncell launches a campaign by ADA, Sun and Outreach Nepal.

Secondhand site Swopmart made a torture film
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Secondhand site Swopmart made a torture film

A campaign by CJ Worx uses bizarre and upsetting scenarios to show how the Thai online marketplace protects both buyers and sellers.