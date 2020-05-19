bushfire

Not a g'day, mate: Australian digital adspend growth singed by wildfires, pandemic
May 19, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

For Q1, growth was just 3.8% as a traditional early year slump was accentuated by back-to-back disasters, according to IAB figures.

Jan 7, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

A social-media video from Scott Morrison was criticised for trying to gain political points during a national tragedy.

Tourism Australia pulls Kylie Minogue campaign
Jan 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Raging bushfires prompt government agency to can sunny promotions.

Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
Dec 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.

DDB Australia builds burnt Christmas tree for bushfire victims
Dec 18, 2019
Ad Nut

Installation in busy part of Sydney aims to raise money for those who lost homes through the Red Cross.

