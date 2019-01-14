bulgari
Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations
Sexual misconduct accusations cost the pop star more than 10 brand ambassadorships with the likes of Bulgari, Porsche, Tuborg and Master Kong overnight.
Bulgari’s Chinese New Year campaign wasn’t kosher
A short-lived WeChat promotion attempted wordplay involving the word "jew" and the mandarin word for pig.
Bulgari Hotel Shanghai to debut in mid-June
The property will feature contemporary Italian design with a Bund backdrop offering heritage venues, a rooftop lounge, and a garden pavilion for events.
MediaWorksXI kicks off with media and creative brief for Bulgari
HANOI - The 2016 edition of MediaWorks, the four-day training event for young media talents, has kicked off in Vietnam with a challenging brief from global luxury brand Bulgari.
Citrus PR lands S. Pellegrino's co-branding project
SINGAPORE - Bottled water brand S. Pellegrino has picked Citrus PR to oversee all public relations activities for its 'Italian Talents' campaign.
UM China strengthens top management with two senior hires
SHANGHAI - UM China has beefed up its top management with two new senior hires: Cindy Dai as national planning director and Jacky Yang as managing partner for UM Beijing.
