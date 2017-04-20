briefs

A perfect brief is one sentence long
1 day ago
Bob Hoffman

THE AD CONTRARIAN: There is perhaps no bigger waste of time, energy, and resources in the client-agency relationship than what is laughingly called "the briefing process".

Brands' integrated briefs on rise but still not enough for agencies
Apr 20, 2017
Omar Oakes

Global brands are sending out more integrated briefs to pitch than three years ago but agencies say there are still too many briefs with specific channels or outputs in mind.

