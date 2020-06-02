brand fails
L'Oreal faces backlash for Black Lives Matter post
Model Munroe Bergdorf called brand 'racist snakes' after her experience in 2017.
KFC ad takes heat for 'sexist grooming' of boys
The criticism is deserved, and the brand may have made things worse with a classic 'non-apology apology'.
The biggest brand fails of 2019
Our annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.
You can see why Oppo would delete these painfully bad ads
The question is why they were ever made, let alone posted, in the first place.
BT mocked for 'generic' brand logo
"The new identity signifies change, but it positions and displays BT as another generic, unemotive brand."
Samsung, Zozo and the perils of over-promising
After high-profile failures, the established electronics giant and the upstart that planned to revolutionise clothes shopping face very different futures.
