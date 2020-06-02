brand fails

L'Oreal faces backlash for Black Lives Matter post
Jun 2, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

L'Oreal faces backlash for Black Lives Matter post

Model Munroe Bergdorf called brand 'racist snakes' after her experience in 2017.

KFC ad takes heat for 'sexist grooming' of boys
Jan 21, 2020
Ad Nut

KFC ad takes heat for 'sexist grooming' of boys

The criticism is deserved, and the brand may have made things worse with a classic 'non-apology apology'.

The biggest brand fails of 2019
Dec 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

The biggest brand fails of 2019

Our annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.

You can see why Oppo would delete these painfully bad ads
Oct 11, 2019
Ad Nut

You can see why Oppo would delete these painfully bad ads

The question is why they were ever made, let alone posted, in the first place.

BT mocked for 'generic' brand logo
May 20, 2019
Omar Oakes

BT mocked for 'generic' brand logo

"The new identity signifies change, but it positions and displays BT as another generic, unemotive brand."

Samsung, Zozo and the perils of over-promising
Apr 26, 2019
David Blecken

Samsung, Zozo and the perils of over-promising

After high-profile failures, the established electronics giant and the upstart that planned to revolutionise clothes shopping face very different futures.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia