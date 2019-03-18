bots

The Swiss cheese model: Taking a bite out of ad fraud
2 days ago
Prateek Dayal

Ad fraud doesn't just siphon away marketing spend. Bots can now convincingly mimic user behaviour, skewing your view of your marketing performance. The chief strategy officer at Aqilliz explains a hole-y approach to fighting back.

Protecting your brand from fake news during the Indonesia elections
Mar 18, 2019
Felicia Li-Gaillard

Integral Ad Science's Felicia Li-Gaillard explains what brands should look out for during the election period, and how to protect their reputations.

APAC mobile ad fraud to hit US$56 billion by 2022
Nov 9, 2018
Faaez Samadi

TOP OF THE CHARTS: New research from TrafficGuard and Juniper Research says fraud remains rampant across mature and maturing Asian markets.

Twitter bot sellers probed for pushing 'stolen identities' to celebs
Jan 30, 2018
Alex Brownsell

New York's chief prosecutor Eric Schneiderman has opened an investigation into Devumi.

If a bot hasn't chatted you up yet, one will soon
Jul 14, 2016
Veronica Marquez

Tay.ai was a jerk, but future chatbots could make decent helpers and serve brands' needs as well.

Facebook Messenger bots: What they mean for marketers In Asia Pacific
May 5, 2016
Clement Teo

Although it is playing catchup to WeChat, Facebook's introduction of bots on its Messenger app is significant for brands operating in mobile-first APAC markets. Forrester provides some recommendations.

