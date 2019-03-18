bots
The Swiss cheese model: Taking a bite out of ad fraud
Ad fraud doesn't just siphon away marketing spend. Bots can now convincingly mimic user behaviour, skewing your view of your marketing performance. The chief strategy officer at Aqilliz explains a hole-y approach to fighting back.
Protecting your brand from fake news during the Indonesia elections
Integral Ad Science's Felicia Li-Gaillard explains what brands should look out for during the election period, and how to protect their reputations.
APAC mobile ad fraud to hit US$56 billion by 2022
TOP OF THE CHARTS: New research from TrafficGuard and Juniper Research says fraud remains rampant across mature and maturing Asian markets.
Twitter bot sellers probed for pushing 'stolen identities' to celebs
New York's chief prosecutor Eric Schneiderman has opened an investigation into Devumi.
If a bot hasn't chatted you up yet, one will soon
Tay.ai was a jerk, but future chatbots could make decent helpers and serve brands' needs as well.
Facebook Messenger bots: What they mean for marketers In Asia Pacific
Although it is playing catchup to WeChat, Facebook's introduction of bots on its Messenger app is significant for brands operating in mobile-first APAC markets. Forrester provides some recommendations.
