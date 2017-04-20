What to make of a sudden interest among adults in revisiting and indulging in children’s content?
It is tempting to look at emoji as merely cute digital icons. However, marketers could learn a lot from them, especially when related to financial transactions.
Tay.ai was a jerk, but future chatbots could make decent helpers and serve brands' needs as well.
Your kids adore Snapchat. If you're thinking of jumping on the trend, you'd better understand why.
As online platforms modernise and popularise the ancient practice of barter, it's worth asking whether there's a role for big-name brands to play.
Brands and developers need to balance the demand for anonymity with safeguards that protect users from being bullied, trolled or tormented, writes Flamingo's Veronica Marquez.
