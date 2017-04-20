Veronica Marquez

Unboxing videos and cosplaying grown-ups are the new kids’ TV
Analysis
Apr 20, 2017
What to make of a sudden interest among adults in revisiting and indulging in children’s content?

Emoji as financial 'statements': What brands can learn from Venmo
Analysis
Aug 18, 2016
It is tempting to look at emoji as merely cute digital icons. However, marketers could learn a lot from them, especially when related to financial transactions.

If a bot hasn't chatted you up yet, one will soon
Marketing
Jul 14, 2016
Tay.ai was a jerk, but future chatbots could make decent helpers and serve brands' needs as well.

What teens love about Snapchat
Digital
Jun 9, 2016
Your kids adore Snapchat. If you're thinking of jumping on the trend, you'd better understand why.

Swap economy: Barter goes mainstream
Marketing
Nov 26, 2015
As online platforms modernise and popularise the ancient practice of barter, it's worth asking whether there's a role for big-name brands to play.

Anonymity apps: Genuine discourse or troll's paradise?
Marketing
Jul 2, 2015
Brands and developers need to balance the demand for anonymity with safeguards that protect users from being bullied, trolled or tormented, writes Flamingo's Veronica Marquez.

