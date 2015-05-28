blackberry
‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot
Mark Wilson explains why a company now focused on cyber-security kept a name that had its moment in the early 2000s, how he reaches B2B decision-makers, and the challenge of finding the right messaging in an industry based on fear.
