‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Mark Wilson explains why a company now focused on cyber-security kept a name that had its moment in the early 2000s, how he reaches B2B decision-makers, and the challenge of finding the right messaging in an industry based on fear.

Indonesia Q&A with VML's head of digital
May 28, 2015
Piotr Jakubowski

Time online has increased expectations from Indonesian consumers and brands are responding with beefed up digital investment.

Smartphone shifts: Xiaomi surpasses Samsung in China, Samsung takes Indonesia
Aug 6, 2014
Staff Reporters

We offer a look at the marketing driving recent titanic shifts in the cell-phone market, including Xiaomi's ascent (at Samsung's expense) in China, and Samsung's ascent (at Blackberry's expense) in Indonesia.

Oliver Xu and Vincent Pang resign from BBDO China posts
Aug 12, 2013
Benjamin Li

BEIJING & SOUTH CHINA - Oliver Xu, MD of BBDO Beijing, is to resign at the end of August to take up a parallel role at Saatchi & Saatchi Beijing, while the company's ECD at its South China office, Vincent Pang, has left the industry and returned to his home country of Malaysia.

Digital happenings this week from Lenovo, Tiger Beer, RIM, Y&R and more
Dec 13, 2012
Staff Writers

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

OPINION: Church of the Connected Mind
Jul 12, 2012
John Merakovsky

Self-confessed technology addict John Merakovsky, managing director for Experian Marketing Services in Asia Pacific, ponders the mental impacts of always-on connections and obsessive social-media usage.

