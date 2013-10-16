John Merakovsky

When machines delight: Prospects for automated customer service
Digital
Oct 16, 2013
John Merakovsky

When machines delight: Prospects for automated ...

Companies love to talk about delighting customers, but few actually do. Can automated tools scale adequately to let companies deliver a seemingly authentic human touch without actual human involvement?

From 'it to bit': 3D printing, the approaching intellectual revolution and marketing
Digital
Jul 4, 2013
John Merakovsky

From 'it to bit': 3D printing, the approaching ...

An industrial revolution driven by 3D printing could wrest power away from data barons and place it in the hands of small, local entrepreneurs. John Merakovsky outlines the possibilities—and the impact on marketers.

Back off man, I'm a scientist: Advice on the use of 'big data'
Marketing
Apr 30, 2013
John Merakovsky

Back off man, I'm a scientist: Advice on the use of ...

It's en vogue these days for statisticians and business analysts to refer to themselves as 'scientists', which is fine with John Merakovsky—as long as such people bring a scientist's mindset to the task.

Prefer curly fries to Harleys? Facebook can tell advertisers just how smart you are
Digital
Mar 27, 2013
John Merakovsky

Prefer curly fries to Harleys? Facebook can tell ...

A scientific paper seems to confirm that a person's Facebook likes can be used to accurately predict demographic information and consumption behaviour, writes John Merakovsky, managing director for Experian Marketing Services in Asia-Pacific.  

Opinion: Year of the Snake puts the squeeze on ad tech
Digital
Feb 15, 2013
John Merakovsky

Opinion: Year of the Snake puts the squeeze on ad tech

It's crunch time for the ad tech industry, with rapid growth now being met with greater discernment and higher standards writes John Merakovsky, managing director for Experian Marketing Services in Asia-Pacific

Recommendation engines: What's in Pandora's Box?
Digital
Jan 10, 2013
John Merakovsky

Recommendation engines: What's in Pandora's Box?

John Merakovsky, managing director for Experian Marketing Services in Asia-Pacific, muses on recommendation engines, their predictability and the need for serendipity in shopping. 

