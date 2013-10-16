Companies love to talk about delighting customers, but few actually do. Can automated tools scale adequately to let companies deliver a seemingly authentic human touch without actual human involvement?
An industrial revolution driven by 3D printing could wrest power away from data barons and place it in the hands of small, local entrepreneurs. John Merakovsky outlines the possibilities—and the impact on marketers.
It's en vogue these days for statisticians and business analysts to refer to themselves as 'scientists', which is fine with John Merakovsky—as long as such people bring a scientist's mindset to the task.
A scientific paper seems to confirm that a person's Facebook likes can be used to accurately predict demographic information and consumption behaviour, writes John Merakovsky, managing director for Experian Marketing Services in Asia-Pacific.
It's crunch time for the ad tech industry, with rapid growth now being met with greater discernment and higher standards writes John Merakovsky, managing director for Experian Marketing Services in Asia-Pacific