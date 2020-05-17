bat

'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products
May 17, 2020
Arvind Hickman

'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products

An analysis of social media and influencer posts found evidence of tobacco companies using #StayAtHome hashtags, creative and giveaways – including branded masks – to market e-cigarettes, vapes and heated tobacco products.

BAT takes to TV to reframe the image of smoking
Sep 5, 2018
David Blecken

BAT takes to TV to reframe the image of smoking

The tobacco firm treads a similar path to Japan Tobacco with a corporate branding message touting a future in which smokers and non-smokers live in harmony.

You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too
Apr 23, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

You've got the CEO's ear... and nose too

Congratulations brand marketers. The C-suite is paying more attention to you thanks to all your shiny data. Now the pressure’s on.

China digital report: Are the BAT titans watching their backs?
Apr 2, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

China digital report: Are the BAT titans watching their backs?

Meet three smaller upstarts who may yet challenge Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent’s digital dominance in China.

How the Chinese vs Western battle of internet giants will unfold
Jan 3, 2018
Richard Brosgill

How the Chinese vs Western battle of internet giants will unfold

Adaptation may be key to BAT's globalisation push.

Indonesia: Social upheaval demands nimble agencies
Aug 16, 2017
Gunjan Prasad

Indonesia: Social upheaval demands nimble agencies

Shubhabrata Sarkar (Shubho), recently appointed as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia, discusses the collaborative, idea-oriented culture required to serve clients in a market undergoing massive social change.

