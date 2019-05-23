autism

'Different, not less': Merlee Jayme on nurturing neurodivergent creative talent
1 day ago
Merlee Jayme

"Nobody has ever been comfortable being the square peg in the round hole," one of the most celebrated female leaders in Asia's advertising circles, Jayme reflects on her journey that allowed her to think differently to create different.

Case-study videos and the veneer of amazing achievement
May 23, 2019
Matthew Miller

DDB Singapore's effort on behalf of an autism organisation is about as good as it gets when it comes to "award bait". So why does it still feel icky?

Gaming therapy for autistic kids, one dragon at a time
Apr 12, 2019
Ad Nut

Mcgarrybowen Greater China adapts Dungeons & Dragons rules for a therapeutic game three years in the making.

Samsung project helps people with autism run a restaurant independently
Apr 19, 2018
Simon Gwynn

Work from Italy: 'PizzaAut Application' for Samsung by FCB Milan.

'These children are special' says Thai autism awareness ad
Apr 4, 2018
Olivia Parker

Project by the Autistic Thai Foundation and communications brand True Corporations seeks to help people understand the qualities that make autistic children different, in a good way.

Samsung project develops app to help autistic kids connect
Jan 15, 2015
Matthew Miller

KOREA - A smartphone helps autistic children connect emotionally with family members thanks to an app developed and tested by Samsung and Cheil in partnership with university researchers.

