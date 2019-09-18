appnexus
Michael Rubenstein departs AppNexus one year after AT&T acquisition
The president of AppNexus is stepping down from the business after completing the adtech unit's integration into AT&T's Xandr
The end of AppNexus, the start of Xandr: Michael Rubenstein reflects one year after AT&T's acquisition
President Michael Rubenstein believes being part of AT&T will help AppNexus—soon to be Xandr—to build a “true alternative to the walled gardens”. The industry is concerned it will become a walled garden itself.
How AI is working in practice for marketers
Xaxis hosted a panel discussion on AI's role in marketing at Cannes Lions 2018.
AppNexus/AT&T: Duopoly-buster, another walled garden, or both?
APAC industry insiders differ on the meaning of the acquisition for the digital advertising ecosystem.
WPP exits AppNexus in sale of ad platform to AT&T
AT&T has fully acquired digital platform AppNexus for a reported $1.6 billion.
Video header bidding doubles publisher eCPMs: AppNexus
AppNexus reports that it has doubled eCPMs for publishers by using video header bidding. However, the approach faces adoption barriers in APAC.
