Michael Rubenstein departs AppNexus one year after AT&T acquisition
Sep 18, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Michael Rubenstein departs AppNexus one year after AT&T acquisition

The president of AppNexus is stepping down from the business after completing the adtech unit's integration into AT&T's Xandr

The end of AppNexus, the start of Xandr: Michael Rubenstein reflects one year after AT&T's acquisition
Aug 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The end of AppNexus, the start of Xandr: Michael Rubenstein reflects one year after AT&T's acquisition

President Michael Rubenstein believes being part of AT&T will help AppNexus—soon to be Xandr—to build a “true alternative to the walled gardens”. The industry is concerned it will become a walled garden itself.

AppNexus/AT&T: Duopoly-buster, another walled garden, or both?
Jun 27, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

AppNexus/AT&T: Duopoly-buster, another walled garden, or both?

APAC industry insiders differ on the meaning of the acquisition for the digital advertising ecosystem.

WPP exits AppNexus in sale of ad platform to AT&T
Jun 26, 2018
Emily Tan

WPP exits AppNexus in sale of ad platform to AT&T

AT&T has fully acquired digital platform AppNexus for a reported $1.6 billion.

Video header bidding doubles publisher eCPMs: AppNexus
Jan 26, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Video header bidding doubles publisher eCPMs: AppNexus

AppNexus reports that it has doubled eCPMs for publishers by using video header bidding. However, the approach faces adoption barriers in APAC.

