apple watch

Shock and applause for Apple Watch's chilling real-life emergency call ad
1 day ago
Imogen Watson

The ad uses audio from three emergency phone calls to highlight how the Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE can save lives.

Beyond time: How watch brands are adapting to survive
Apr 17, 2018
David Blecken

SECTOR STUDY: An industry that prizes tradition is learning that it must innovate to stay alive, but extinction looks near for brands without a clear proposition.

The competitive landscape for Apple Watch
Mar 10, 2015
Daniel Drew Turner

As usual, Apple isn't first to market. Will its smartwatch work market magic?

Fitbit gets jump on Apple Watch with global branding push
Nov 21, 2014
Mason Lerner

The company's new campaign highlights the flexibility of its devices for different demographics, cultures and activities.

Wearable devices: The next great frontier
Oct 6, 2014
Robert Clark

Privacy issues aside, gold mine of data from personal, GPS-linked gadgets may forge a brave new world of targeted marketing.

