apple watch
1 day ago
Shock and applause for Apple Watch's chilling real-life emergency call ad
The ad uses audio from three emergency phone calls to highlight how the Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE can save lives.
Apr 17, 2018
Beyond time: How watch brands are adapting to survive
SECTOR STUDY: An industry that prizes tradition is learning that it must innovate to stay alive, but extinction looks near for brands without a clear proposition.
Mar 10, 2015
The competitive landscape for Apple Watch
As usual, Apple isn't first to market. Will its smartwatch work market magic?
Nov 21, 2014
Fitbit gets jump on Apple Watch with global branding push
The company's new campaign highlights the flexibility of its devices for different demographics, cultures and activities.
Oct 6, 2014
Wearable devices: The next great frontier
Privacy issues aside, gold mine of data from personal, GPS-linked gadgets may forge a brave new world of targeted marketing.
