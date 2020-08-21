apacytal
Nana Mori sings for Oronamin C, Snoop orders from Menulog (and more top ads from all around APAC)
APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Otsuko Pharmaceuticals, Menulog, Dove, Oppo, Singapore's National Day song, Hang Seng Bank, Vivo, KFC and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
See Kellogg's ad for its new green onion cereal (and more ads from around APAC)
APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Nescafe, Let's Café, RealMe, Suntory, Head & Shoulders, Smart Communications and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: May 2020
Woolworths, Vivo, Mitsubishi, Safeguard, Hang Seng Bank, Jio and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: April 2020
Pocari Sweat, Air New Zealand, Pantene, McDonald's, Airtel and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: March 2020
Singapore's government, Samsung, HSBC, Vivo, Oppo, Colgate, Cornetto and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
See the latest APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard
McDonald's, Pocari, Oppo, CIMB, KFC and more appear in this month's list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins