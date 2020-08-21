News The Work
Aug 21, 2020

Nana Mori sings for Oronamin C, Snoop orders from Menulog (and more top ads from all around APAC)

APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Otsuko Pharmaceuticals, Menulog, Dove, Oppo, Singapore's National Day song, Hang Seng Bank, Vivo, KFC and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Clockwise from top left: Nana Mori for Otsuko, Snoop Dog for Menulog, Nathan Hartono for Singapore, Alex G and Matthaios for Oppo Philippines, Dove Pakistan.
Clockwise from top left: Nana Mori for Otsuko, Snoop Dog for Menulog, Nathan Hartono for Singapore, Alex G and Matthaios for Oppo Philippines, Dove Pakistan.

The Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard, provided by Google, shows the top ad in each of 13 APAC markets. This edition is for July 2020.

The pandemic has changed the way we all live. In response, brands are finding new ways to remain relevant in their messaging and react to evolving consumer needs. July’s Ads Leaderboard saw Japanese actress Nana Mori voice a raw and unedited—but genuine and uplifting rendition of “Let’s always smile” to encourage viewers in an Otsuka Pharmaceutical ad. On the other hand, Dove Pakistan is producing a weekly wellness series to drive home the importance of self-care. Production value can take a backseat in today’s context, giving way to pertinence as brands find real moments to connect and inspire in an authentic way.

AUSTRALIA – NEW ZEALAND
Menulog. Menulog - “Did Somebody Say Menulog” gets the Snoop Dogg treatment Full Version

HONG KONG
恒生銀行 Hang Seng Bank. 恒生全新SimplyFund　HK$1開始投資基金！

INDONESIA
Ruangguru Bimbel Online No. 1. Ruangguru 6 Tahun #HidupkanMimpimu

INDIA
Vivo India. #vivoX50Series | Ultra Stable Videos powered by Gimbal Stabilization

JAPAN
大塚製薬 公式チャンネル. オロナミンＣ CM｜「スマイル 弾き語り」篇 Full ver.

KOREA
MapleStory_KR. 메이플스토리 신규 5차 스킬 업데이트

MALAYSIA
KFCMalaysia. KFC Rakyat Feast

PHILIPPINES
OPPO Philippines. #LiveAllOut with Alex G and Matthaios

PAKISTAN Dove. Dove Wellness Weekends - Episode

SINGAPORE
NDPeeps. NDP 2020 Theme Song - Everything I Am [Official Music Video]

THAILAND
Big C TH. บ้านทรายทอง เวอร์ชั่นบิ๊กซี

TAIWAN
大黑幫-The Grand Mafia. 大黑幫之集結篇-組建最強黑幫，這世界聽我的！

VIETNAM
Bột giặt Aba. Aba - Đường Chia Hai Nẻo

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
