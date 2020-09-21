See Apple India's persuasive argument for vertical filmmaking (and more ads from around APAC)

The Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard, provided by Google, shows the top ad in each of 13 APAC markets. This edition is for August 2020.
While this year has presented marketers with a greater challenge to cut through noise amidst a digital overload, it’s also created a timely opportunity to reflect on how to show up for customers in more meaningful ways. In this month’s leaderboard, we saw a heartwarming short film from Clinico Taiwan on how retirees can continue to contribute significantly to society, and Kotex Malaysia celebrating 100 years of being alongside women’s progress in Malaysia. When marketers understand, deeply and holistically, how a product or service operates in people’s lives, they open up new ways to communicate, connect, and serve people.
AUSTRALIA – NEW ZEALAND
AAMI Insurance. AAMI 'Claim Your Way 30' TVC
HONG KONG
McDonaldsHK. 麥當勞® 開心樂園餐™ - Minions 2
INDONESIA
Isuzu ID. Isuzu Traga Produk Kualitas Ekspor! #bangkitbersamaisuzu
INDIA
Apple India. Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema
JAPAN
楽天モバイル【公式】. 202008 携帯キャリアに新しい選択肢篇【No 3】
KOREA
카카오게임즈. [가디언 테일즈] 띵작 어드벤처 RPG! 그랜드 오픈!
MALAYSIA
Kotex Malaysia. Kotex: 100 Years of Championing Women’s Progress
THE PHILIPPINES
Samsung Philippines. [AirDresser] Enjoy Your Passions Better with Samsung AirDresser | Samsung
PAKISTAN
Colgate Pakistan. Colgate Presents – Tooth Defenders | Official Animated Video (Full)
SINGAPORE
govsingapore. Semoga Bahagia - May you achieve happiness
THAILAND
Toyota Motor Thailand. ALL-NEW COROLLA CROSS: A NEW JOURNEY ให้ชีวิตเดินทาง
TAIWAN
科林助聽器. 2020父親節必看微電影【老爸幫幫忙】❤ 看科林助聽器微電影抽tokuyo Mini完美椅PLUS按摩椅*\(^_^)/* ►用心聽見►讓愛幫忙
VIETNAM
Trà TEA+ Plus. Chi Pu | SỐC NHIỆT HAY SỐC CHI? - Official M/V - Summer HIT!