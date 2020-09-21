See Apple India's persuasive argument for vertical filmmaking (and more ads from around APAC)

The Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard, provided by Google, shows the top ad in each of 13 APAC markets. This edition is for August 2020.

While this year has presented marketers with a greater challenge to cut through noise amidst a digital overload, it’s also created a timely opportunity to reflect on how to show up for customers in more meaningful ways. In this month’s leaderboard, we saw a heartwarming short film from Clinico Taiwan on how retirees can continue to contribute significantly to society, and Kotex Malaysia celebrating 100 years of being alongside women’s progress in Malaysia. When marketers understand, deeply and holistically, how a product or service operates in people’s lives, they open up new ways to communicate, connect, and serve people.

AUSTRALIA – NEW ZEALAND

AAMI Insurance. AAMI 'Claim Your Way 30' TVC



HONG KONG

McDonaldsHK. 麥當勞® 開心樂園餐™ - Minions 2



INDONESIA

Isuzu ID. Isuzu Traga Produk Kualitas Ekspor! #bangkitbersamaisuzu



INDIA

Apple India. Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle — Vertical Cinema



JAPAN

楽天モバイル【公式】. 202008 携帯キャリアに新しい選択肢篇【No 3】



KOREA

카카오게임즈. [가디언 테일즈] 띵작 어드벤처 RPG! 그랜드 오픈!



MALAYSIA

Kotex Malaysia. Kotex: 100 Years of Championing Women’s Progress



THE PHILIPPINES

Samsung Philippines. [AirDresser] Enjoy Your Passions Better with Samsung AirDresser | Samsung



PAKISTAN

Colgate Pakistan. Colgate Presents – Tooth Defenders | Official Animated Video (Full)



SINGAPORE

govsingapore. Semoga Bahagia - May you achieve happiness



THAILAND

Toyota Motor Thailand. ALL-NEW COROLLA CROSS: A NEW JOURNEY ให้ชีวิตเดินทาง



TAIWAN

科林助聽器. 2020父親節必看微電影【老爸幫幫忙】❤ 看科林助聽器微電影抽tokuyo Mini完美椅PLUS按摩椅*\(^_^)/* ►用心聽見►讓愛幫忙



VIETNAM

Trà TEA+ Plus. Chi Pu | SỐC NHIỆT HAY SỐC CHI? - Official M/V - Summer HIT!

