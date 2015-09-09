andrew robertson

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic
12 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Despite the hecticness of COVID-19, BBDO doubled down on employee training on Facebook and Google remotely this year.

Marketers: Retain a sense of fear and learn to manage risk
Sep 9, 2015
David Blecken

SPIKES ASIA - We are often inclined to think that the best creative people should be bold or even fearless, but that is probably misguided, panelists in a session hosted by Campaign Asia-Pacific said.

BBDO's Chris Thomas steps up to head the Americas amid regional changes
Mar 3, 2015
David Blecken

GLOBAL - After nine years as head of BBDO in Asia, Chris Thomas has been appointed CEO of the Americas for the agency. He will be replaced by Jean-Paul Burge as Asia chairman and CEO.

Charles Dickens on Twitter? What the ad world can learn from the literary legend
Sep 17, 2012
Susie Sell

ASIA-PACIFIC – Literary legend Charles Dickens would have almost certainly been a regular Twitter user, but even if he is not generating 140-character missives, the ad industry can still learn a great deal from his approach to storytelling.

VIDEO: BBDO's Andrew Robertson and David Lubars
Nov 10, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson and chief creative officer David Lubars sat down with Campaign for the final of four interviews with global industry leaders, which launched on Campaignasia.com this week.

Campaign to interview BBDO's Andrew Robertson at Spikes Asia kicking off on Sunday
Sep 17, 2010
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - Andrew Robertson, CEO of BBDO Worldwide, will join Campaign editor-in-chief Atifa Silk for a live interview about his leadership path at Spikes Asia 2010 kicking off on Sunday 19 September in Singapore.

