Why Tremor is buying Amobee for $239 million
4 days ago
Jessica Heygate

While the Singtel-owned ad tech firm posted a loss in its most recent earnings, Tremor expects it to create “significant scale” for its business while plugging gaps in linear TV and performance capabilities.

Mar 29, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Ford will oversee the company's advertising partnerships and key accounts.

Jan 23, 2019
David Blecken

The companies will work together to provide deeper insight into consumer behaviour online.

Nov 7, 2018
Itamar Benedy

MNOs pose the biggest challenge yet to Google and Facebook, yet obstacles remain.

Aug 29, 2018
Matthew Miller

Singtel subsidiary also makes a series of executive appointments including noted AI expert Domenic Venuto from IBM Watson.

Aug 7, 2018
Matthew Miller

Marketers in many markets in APAC face a dearth of solid data to use in digital marketing, compared to their western counterparts. Could a coming influx of telco data improve the situation?

