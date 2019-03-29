amobee
Why Tremor is buying Amobee for $239 million
While the Singtel-owned ad tech firm posted a loss in its most recent earnings, Tremor expects it to create “significant scale” for its business while plugging gaps in linear TV and performance capabilities.
Amobee's Katie Ford joins Twitter as global brands lead
Ford will oversee the company's advertising partnerships and key accounts.
Dentsu and Amobee team up to tap Japan's 'silent majority'
The companies will work together to provide deeper insight into consumer behaviour online.
Mobile network operators' shot at challenging the duopoly
MNOs pose the biggest challenge yet to Google and Facebook, yet obstacles remain.
Amobee completes Videology acquisition
Singtel subsidiary also makes a series of executive appointments including noted AI expert Domenic Venuto from IBM Watson.
APAC's digital-data deficit, and what to do about it
Marketers in many markets in APAC face a dearth of solid data to use in digital marketing, compared to their western counterparts. Could a coming influx of telco data improve the situation?
