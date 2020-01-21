airasia
AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight
The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.
AirAsia shows CNY travel through a young boy's eyes
The airline plays up the childlike wonder of flying to see family for Chinese New Year.
Tony Fernandes’ AirAsia plans: from airline to lifestyle brand
From digital banking and esports to restaurants, Fernandes talked about ambitious expansion goals for AirAsia at Rise conference.
How AirAsia manages brand partnerships through events
We sit down with Rudy Khaw, the young maverick who's shaping the AirAsia brand.
54% of holiday shoppers’ purchase decisions are influenced by content
Three executives explain how they engage mobile shoppers during peak shopping seasons in an increasingly on-demand landscape.
Innuendo can sell anything, even AirAsia flights
Nothing like a bog-standard cheeky sex gag to sell a so-called ‘Holiday Quickie’.
