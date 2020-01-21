airasia

AirAsia claims its media business is taking flight
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The brand wants its media offering to account for a tenth of revenue soon, and is working to convince brands and media agencies that it offers an attractive audience based on first-party data.

AirAsia shows CNY travel through a young boy's eyes
Jan 21, 2020
Ad Nut

The airline plays up the childlike wonder of flying to see family for Chinese New Year.

Tony Fernandes’ AirAsia plans: from airline to lifestyle brand
Jul 11, 2019
Christie Lee

From digital banking and esports to restaurants, Fernandes talked about ambitious expansion goals for AirAsia at Rise conference.

How AirAsia manages brand partnerships through events
Jun 13, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

We sit down with Rudy Khaw, the young maverick who's shaping the AirAsia brand.

Innuendo can sell anything, even AirAsia flights
Jan 9, 2019
Ad Nut

Nothing like a bog-standard cheeky sex gag to sell a so-called ‘Holiday Quickie’.

