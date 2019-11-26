aegis
Dentsu Aegis Network ANZ replaces top leadership
CEO Henry Tajer and CFO Reg Davidson have been replaced, effective immediately.
Global creative CEO Dick van Motman leaves Dentsu
He now becomes an advisor to Tim Andree with immediate effect and will leave DAN by the end of the year.
Dentsu Aegis partners with Spotify in Malaysia
New planning tool combines data from both companies to offer deeper insights.
Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam
Purchase launches iProspect in the market.
APAC consumers more defensive about data: Research
TOP OF THE CHARTS: A Dentu Aegis Network study highlights growing distrust with the digital economy, and greater demands for transparency from consumers worldwide.
Dentsu Aegis names new APAC media leader
New role oversees network’s media business and OneSG practice, replacing Jonathan Chadwick.
