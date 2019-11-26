aegis

Dentsu Aegis Network ANZ replaces top leadership
Nov 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis Network ANZ replaces top leadership

CEO Henry Tajer and CFO Reg Davidson have been replaced, effective immediately.

Global creative CEO Dick van Motman leaves Dentsu
Nov 7, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Global creative CEO Dick van Motman leaves Dentsu

He now becomes an advisor to Tim Andree with immediate effect and will leave DAN by the end of the year.

Dentsu Aegis partners with Spotify in Malaysia
Sep 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis partners with Spotify in Malaysia

New planning tool combines data from both companies to offer deeper insights.

Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam
Jul 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam

Purchase launches iProspect in the market.

APAC consumers more defensive about data: Research
Apr 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

APAC consumers more defensive about data: Research

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A Dentu Aegis Network study highlights growing distrust with the digital economy, and greater demands for transparency from consumers worldwide.

Dentsu Aegis names new APAC media leader
Mar 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Dentsu Aegis names new APAC media leader

New role oversees network’s media business and OneSG practice, replacing Jonathan Chadwick.

