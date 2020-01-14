advice

My 10 best pieces of career advice for young agency folk
Jan 14, 2020
Andreas Krasser

My 10 best pieces of career advice for young agency folk

F**k politics, plus nine other bits of wisdom that DDB Group's Hong Kong CEO picked up during his climb up the agency ladder.

Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side
Nov 13, 2018
David Blecken

Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side

Brand roles are often fêted as the ideal escape from the long hours, low pay and minimal influence that agency life can involve. But moving can be hard—and new roles are not always what they're cracked up to be.

The brand opportunity in the Philippines
Jul 20, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The brand opportunity in the Philippines

Campaign Asia-Pacific recently visited Manila and talked to two industry experts about how brands can succeed in such a cosmopolitan market.

Engagement, not beauty the key for brands on YouTube
Jun 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Engagement, not beauty the key for brands on YouTube

High production value doesn’t always mean the best ROI for brands with video content, as consumption trends change, according to YouTube's Kevin Allocca.

Why advertising can't drive China purchases
Jun 2, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Why advertising can't drive China purchases

Are Chinese consumers bulletproof to ads? Tom Doctoroff says it's complicated.

Foreign media in China: friend not foe
May 4, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Foreign media in China: friend not foe

A few pointers to facilitate working with members of the media in China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia