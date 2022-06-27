Will you listen to stock market advice from a rapper?

Anand Rathi has rolled out a campaign titled 'Sahi Investing Ki Baat' (the talk about the right investment) to educate young potential investors about the stock market. Conceptualised by the in-house team, the film features the brand's employees, Siddharth Sedani (head, equity products), Narendra Solanki (head of fundamental research) and Mehul Kothari (AVP, technical research).

The film opens up with the trio having a discussion about the stock market with a journalist on a news channel. When the journalist asks for advice to give young investors, the panellists turn into wacky rappers and through a rap song try to enlighten potential investors about the stock market and the right way to invest.

The film aims to strike a chord with audiences and transmit the message of research being the right path on the road to investing. "We are keen that people entering the stock market research before investing,” Devang Mehta, head of marketing, Anand Rathi Group, said. “We wanted to convey the information in a different and quirky way so that it may appeal to our younger audience.”

"The rap song was a creative challenge as the lyrics needed to deliver a serious message in a light-hearted manner without moving away from the objective of investor education,” Tuhin and Neel, film and creative directors, Band-Stand Videos, said.