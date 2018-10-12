advantage
Tech platforms attribute recent growth spurts to AI-powered performance products
Alphabet, Amazon and Meta turned more highly scrutinised marketing budgets to their advantage in Q2, by honing in on ease and efficiency, according to analysts.
Techies and marketers now speaking the same language: Expedia CMO
Aaron Price says knowledge of data in the industry still needs to get better, but marketers have come a long way in a pretty short time.
Advantage Indonesia wins Sosro’s Country Choice
JAKARTA – Sosro has awarded its Country Choice range of fruit juice drinks to Advantage Indonesia following a three-way pitch.
Indosat tipped to have appointed JWT, Macs909
JAKARTA – Indosat is believed to have appointed JWT and Macs909 for its creative business.
Sara Lee partners with local shop Advantage in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Sara Lee Indonesia has handed over creative duties for the brands She, Sanex and Brylcream to Advantage without a pitch. The brands were previously with Ogilvy Indonesia.
Sunpride appoints Advantage Advertising for creative and media in Indonesia
JAKARTA - PT Sewu Segar Nusantara, the marketing and distribution company behind leading fresh fruit brand Sunpride, has appointed Advantage Advertising to its creative and media duties in Indonesia.
