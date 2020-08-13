activism

Ben & Jerry’s hits out at UK politician over migrant crossings
Aug 13, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

"People cannot be illegal", the Unilever ice-cream brand said as it called for more safe routes for refugees.

How should brands deal with employee activism outside the workplace?
Nov 14, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

At a time of polarising politics, we ask PR pros how organisations should balance employee behavior and brand values.

Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
Sep 20, 2019
Olivia Parker

When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.

China execs want their CEOs to speak out—way more than UK and US
Jan 17, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CEOs and founders in China do not speak out enough, according to communications and marketing executives in a new survey from Weber Shandwick.

PR360 kicks off activism and trust debate
Jun 6, 2017
Olivia Parker

More than 200 delegates participated in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s PR conference, which explored the overall theme of brand activism and purpose.

Activism and ads: a messy marriage
May 29, 2017
Foong Li Mei

Brands are starting to take on a bigger social role, but not all are adept at negotiating the required sensitivities.

