The Work
Matthew Miller
May 28, 2021

Hong Kong-based 'art-ivist' draws on her history to drive change

INSPIRATION STATION: Independent illustrator Sravya Attaluri is finding international success by using her art to put forward positive images about mental health and feminism.

Hong Kong-based 'art-ivist' draws on her history to drive change

Sravya Attaluri—who was born in India, grew up in Hong Kong and Korea and went to school at USC—has drawn herself into a career where she can, in her words, "uplift people with art about mental health, mindfulness and feminism".

As creative director for London-based organisation Our Streets Now, Attaluri recently worked on 'Crime not compliment', a high-profile campaign that called for legislation to combat public sexual harassment.

Though she's based in Hong Kong, Attaluri also serves as creative director with Sesh, a San Francisco startup working on online group support in the mental health space. She posts daily illustrations on her own Instagram, and has started Hello Colour, an online shop that "promotes mental wellbeing through its honest and vibrant products that make taking care and talking about mental health less scary and more fun". Earlier in her career she spent time with BCW Global and The Hoffman Agency in Hong Kong. 

"Being third-cultured and (somewhat) bi-lingual, I often struggle to verbally communicate myself to different groups of people," Attaluri tells Campaign Asia-Pacific. "Miscommunication is so common and often the source of so many issues. Learning graphic design made me realize how visual communication allows me to surpass these language barriers and express myself to a global audience. I believe art has the power to be used as a universal language and my intent is to use these creative forms to unite, educate and empower others to create a positive social impact."

On her own website, Attaluri states that she has used art to visualize her life experiences, including grief, depression, journey to mindfulness, and pursuit of happiness. "The outcome was not only powerful and moving, but also resonated with many others," she says. "This made me realize the power and impact that good design and illustration can have on society. I want to work with like-minded individuals and brands to impact communities through illustration and graphic design." 

'Crime not compliment' campaign (click to enlarge)
 
Selection of recent illustrations posted on Instagram (click to enlarge)

 
Work from a campaign for The Lowdown NZ through FCB New Zealand (click to enlarge)

 
Sravya Attaluri
 
You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 


Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

5 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

8 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

9 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

10 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Related Articles

Legendary Hong Kong theatre becomes a cultural icon again
Advertising
May 14, 2021
Minnie Wang

Legendary Hong Kong theatre becomes a cultural icon ...

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
News
Mar 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific
Advertising
Oct 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific

Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics
Marketing
Oct 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics

Just Published

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow community
Marketing
9 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow ...

In the third of our series exploring how brands can mark Pride, FCB Auckland's Melina Fiolitakis discusses how to devise a meaningful marketing strategy that is equal parts celebratory and respectful of the community's struggle.

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report

Almost everyone on the media ranking moves down one notch due to a huge holding-company win, while the creative table sees five multi-notch moves, in R3's latest tally of APAC new business.

What could be more important than placing a 'bet with mates'?
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

What could be more important than placing a 'bet ...

Nothing, according to three fun movie-spoof spots from Australia's Sportsbet.

'No sale': Patagonia defies shopping festival fervour in China
News
10 hours ago
Minnie Wang

'No sale': Patagonia defies shopping festival ...

'Buy less, demand more', the outdoor brand has proclaimed, in a contrarian tactic that has drawn attention amid the frantic discounting of the country's June ecommerce festival.