Mastercard to acquire Dynamic Yield from McDonald's
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Mastercard will integrate the personalisation platform’s services globally to help its business customers deliver personalized experiences to their own customers.

Microsoft to acquire AT&T’s Xandr
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

The sale marks the end of AT&T’s venture in the content and advertising business.

Golin Singapore acquires Hurrah Productions
Nov 21, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Takeover seeks to boost visual storytelling capabilities.

DAN launches Merkle in APAC with Sokrati takeover
Jul 27, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Sokrati to be rebranded under Merkle umbrella post-acquisition.

MullenLowe Group buys PR agency Salt
Jul 13, 2017
Omar Oakes

Acquisition is in line with MullenLowe's strategy of integrating creative advertising and PR.

Havas acquires Mr Smith in New Zealand
Mar 14, 2017
Faaez Samadi

New operation is rebranded Havas New Zealand.

