accounting
Asia business robust despite UK troubles: M&C Saatchi
Three of top six offices for the agency are in the region, and they continue to win new business and add headcount, according to the agency's Asia head.
Moray MacLennan: 'We will emerge stronger' after M&C Saatchi accounting woes
M&C Saatchi's share price fell nearly 6% in London on Wednesday
Crisis at M&C Saatchi: what went wrong and what's next?
Allies say founders 'are not going to abandon ship before they set it right'.
Lord Saatchi, non-executive directors resign from M&C Saatchi board amid scandal
"We are determined to restore the operational performance and profitability of the business..."
Shares in troubled M&C Saatchi rise amid speculation about future
Agency group is talking to advisors but has not started a formal sale process.
Why outcomes matter, not just to the CMO
Xaxis Asia's head of outcome media planning opens up about new business models, urging organisations towards real change
