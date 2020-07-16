5g
Reliance Industries' next steps for a 'digital India' include smartphone, Jio TV+, Jio Glass and more
Jio TV+ to offer content from 12 OTT players on one sign on, smartphone to come at a fraction of the price of current players
Huawei launches UK press campaign in fightback over 5G security concerns
Huawei stresses it is employee-owned private company whose model resembles John Lewis.
Surely there's more that 5G offers than virtual combat?
Latest CSL ad turns Hong Kong into a virtual funhouse of activity... that again includes bashing opponents using VR goggles.
Media360 India agenda for 2020 announced
More speakers added to Mumbai event on March 17.
Huawei shows us how kick-ass 5G can be
Real-time fight between eSports gamer and kung fu master packs a punch on Weibo.
These two charts tell a critical truth about 5G
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Just two graphics from a new report by networking-equipment company Cisco show why the 5G hype is justified, but also perhaps a bit premature.
