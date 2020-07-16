5g

Reliance Industries' next steps for a 'digital India' include smartphone, Jio TV+, Jio Glass and more
Jul 16, 2020
Campaign India Team

Jio TV+ to offer content from 12 OTT players on one sign on, smartphone to come at a fraction of the price of current players

Huawei launches UK press campaign in fightback over 5G security concerns
Jun 8, 2020
Omar Oakes

Huawei stresses it is employee-owned private company whose model resembles John Lewis.

Surely there's more that 5G offers than virtual combat?
Apr 9, 2020
Ad Nut

Latest CSL ad turns Hong Kong into a virtual funhouse of activity... that again includes bashing opponents using VR goggles.

Media360 India agenda for 2020 announced
Mar 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

More speakers added to Mumbai event on March 17.

Huawei shows us how kick-ass 5G can be
Feb 26, 2020
Ad Nut

Real-time fight between eSports gamer and kung fu master packs a punch on Weibo.

These two charts tell a critical truth about 5G
Feb 24, 2020
Matthew Miller

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Just two graphics from a new report by networking-equipment company Cisco show why the 5G hype is justified, but also perhaps a bit premature.

