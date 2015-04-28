3m
40 Under 40 2020: Agnisha Ghosh, 3M
Moving from agency-side roles to a lead marketing spot at a major MNC manufacturer, Agnisha Ghosh is helping to lead a traditionally run B2B business through a digital transformation.
Romantic stationery: A Post-it proposal in Korea
KOREA - A marriage proposal staged on Korean Valentine's Day has earned more than 3.4 million views for 3M's Post-it note brand.
ADK Taiwan creates retro love story for 3M water purifier
TAIWAN - ADK Taiwan has created a 25-second TVC and three-minute online video titled '在水一方' (Purest Love), which adopts the style of a 1970s Taiwanese romantic film to raise awareness of 3M's Filitrete water purifier.
3M laundry detergent ad shows 'graphic' violence done to clothes
ADK Taiwan (聯旭廣告) has launched a new TVC for 3M’s laundry detergent and water filters, which shows the damage done to clothes by ordinary alkaline detergents.
3M’s consumer and office unit appoints Wunderman for digital duties
ASIA-PACIFIC – 3M’s consumer and office eHub in Asia-Pacific has selected Wunderman as its preferred digital agency partner.
Grey Greater China announces major hire to join TH Peng for innovation and strategy
GREATER CHINA - The arrival of iconic leader TH Peng as chairman and CEO of Grey Greater China has been followed by the announcement of another major hire: Pratik Thakar as executive VP/chief strategy and innovation officer for Greater China. His role begins in April.
