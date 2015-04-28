3m

40 Under 40 2020: Agnisha Ghosh, 3M
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Agnisha Ghosh, 3M

Moving from agency-side roles to a lead marketing spot at a major MNC manufacturer, Agnisha Ghosh is helping to lead a traditionally run B2B business through a digital transformation.

Romantic stationery: A Post-it proposal in Korea
Apr 28, 2015
Matthew Miller

Romantic stationery: A Post-it proposal in Korea

KOREA - A marriage proposal staged on Korean Valentine's Day has earned more than 3.4 million views for 3M's Post-it note brand.

ADK Taiwan creates retro love story for 3M water purifier
Jul 31, 2013
Benjamin Li

ADK Taiwan creates retro love story for 3M water purifier

TAIWAN - ADK Taiwan has created a 25-second TVC and three-minute online video titled '在水一方' (Purest Love), which adopts the style of a 1970s Taiwanese romantic film to raise awareness of 3M's Filitrete water purifier.

3M laundry detergent ad shows 'graphic' violence done to clothes
Jun 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

3M laundry detergent ad shows 'graphic' violence done to clothes

ADK Taiwan (聯旭廣告) has launched a new TVC for 3M’s laundry detergent and water filters, which shows the damage done to clothes by ordinary alkaline detergents.

3M’s consumer and office unit appoints Wunderman for digital duties
Jul 20, 2012
Susie Sell

3M’s consumer and office unit appoints Wunderman for digital duties

ASIA-PACIFIC – 3M’s consumer and office eHub in Asia-Pacific has selected Wunderman as its preferred digital agency partner.

Grey Greater China announces major hire to join TH Peng for innovation and strategy
Mar 30, 2012
Benjamin Li

Grey Greater China announces major hire to join TH Peng for innovation and strategy

GREATER CHINA - The arrival of iconic leader TH Peng as chairman and CEO of Grey Greater China has been followed by the announcement of another major hire: Pratik Thakar as executive VP/chief strategy and innovation officer for Greater China. His role begins in April.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company