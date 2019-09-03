2019top1000
Taiwan’s top 100 brands: Japanese brands still the most trusted
Japanese electronics giants Sony, Hitachi, and Panasonic dominate rankings as Samsung slowly inches up.
Local ride-hailing services in Taiwan blow Uber out of the water
Uber PR’s crisis in Taiwan has led to the swift rise of local taxi services.
Taiwan brands regain trust as food scandal paranoia wears off
Local food corporations are quickly and surely upping their marketing to regain consumer confidence after the 2011 food safety scandals.
Taiwan consumers drive FMCG growth despite economic headwinds
Meanwhile, the ageing population is responsible for growth in product categories related to health and wellness.
Singapore’s Top 100 Brands: Nike and Coca-Cola on the rise
The Lion City maintains its penchant for mostly global brands with a few home favourites thrown in.
NTUC Fairprice and 100 Plus feel the love from Singaporeans
Both brands, while very different, use both heritage and relevance to put other local brands in the shade.
