2019
Admired APAC ads: Our top 10 faves from 2019
The work that made us rave, laugh and applaud the collective creative acumen of the region.
APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna
APAC outpaced the global ad market's 5.2% growth in 2020, but will only slightly beat the 5.7% growth Magna predicts globally for 2020
Spikes Asia partners with Unstereotype Alliance to issue new jury guidelines
Award jurors given new criteria to combat negative stereotypes.
Spikes Asia 2019 announces Jury members
The Festival reveals the complete list of 97 jurors from across the region, 49% of whom are women.
‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon
Havas’ Southeast Asia chief creative speaks about adland’s progress on gender diversity, and the advice she has for future female leaders.
Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest Zenith forecast also predicts slightly lower growth overall in 2019.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins