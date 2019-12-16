2019

Admired APAC ads: Our top 10 faves from 2019
Dec 16, 2019
Matthew Miller

Admired APAC ads: Our top 10 faves from 2019

The work that made us rave, laugh and applaud the collective creative acumen of the region.

APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna
Dec 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna

APAC outpaced the global ad market's 5.2% growth in 2020, but will only slightly beat the 5.7% growth Magna predicts globally for 2020

Spikes Asia partners with Unstereotype Alliance to issue new jury guidelines
Sep 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia partners with Unstereotype Alliance to issue new jury guidelines

Award jurors given new criteria to combat negative stereotypes.

Spikes Asia 2019 announces Jury members
Aug 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia 2019 announces Jury members

The Festival reveals the complete list of 97 jurors from across the region, 49% of whom are women.

‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon
Jul 23, 2019
Faaez Samadi

‘I want to pay it forward:’ Spikes Asia See It Be It leader Valerie Madon

Havas’ Southeast Asia chief creative speaks about adland’s progress on gender diversity, and the advice she has for future female leaders.

Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021
Jul 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Digital advertising to be more than 50% of spend by 2021

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest Zenith forecast also predicts slightly lower growth overall in 2019.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia