Move and win roundup: Week of October 25, 2021

This edition will cover October 26 through 30, 2021.

TotallyAwesome, the digital marketing firm for brands targeting kids and teens, has hired Alfred (Alfie) Leitao as chief technology officer, who will join the business’ senior leadership team. Leitao has a 23-year career in software engineering with digital development experience in 12 countries across Europe, USA and Asia Pacific. He was also co-founder of digital agency WHO Digital in Vietnam and continued to run the business after it was acquired by WPP. Part of his new role is in building a platform that automates workflows to enable clients to rapidly scale their inventory.

Make-A-Wish Foundation New Zealand appointed Mindshare as its media agency. The partnership, effective immediately, will enhance Make-A-Wish Foundation’s digital marketing strategy in New Zealand to increase and nurture donors, drive brand awareness and ultimately raise more funds. Mindshare has previously supported the charity’s annual Hope campaign and World Wish Day.

TBWA Sydney promoted Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt to executive creative director and appointed two creative directors in Bec Johnson-Pond and James Sexton. Alvarez-Jarratt has been with the agency since 2016, working across accounts including Tourism New Zealand, Pepsi, Woolmark and Optus. Johnson-Pond has relocated to Australia from New York, where she spent four years at Anomaly. It also marks her return to TBWA, after spending two years at TBWA Chiat Day. Sexton has been with the agency for two years as associate creative director.

Hisense Australia appointed Nick Peters as national marketing manager. Previously he managed communications, product and partnerships for Mazda Australia.

My Muscle Chef (MYMC) appointed Liam Loan-Lack as head of marketing based in Sydney and appointed Ryan Guthrie as senior marketing manager and Dee Wescombe as new product marketing manager. Loan-Lack was for the last three years a senior leader at UM Australia as national growth lead and general manager. Wescombe joins following agency and client-side roles including Subaru and Peugeot. Guthrie most recently led the enterprise marketing function at Afterpay.