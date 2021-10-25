Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of October 25, 2021

TotallyAwesome, Mindshare New Zealand, TBWA Sydney, Hisense, My Muscle Chef and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover October 26 through 30, 2021. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

TotallyAwesome, the digital marketing firm for brands targeting kids and teens, has hired Alfred (Alfie) Leitao as chief technology officer, who will join the business’ senior leadership team. Leitao has a 23-year career in software engineering with digital development experience in 12 countries across Europe, USA and Asia Pacific. He was also co-founder of digital agency WHO Digital in Vietnam and continued to run the business after it was acquired by WPP. Part of his new role is in building a platform that automates workflows to enable clients to rapidly scale their inventory. 

Make-A-Wish Foundation New Zealand appointed Mindshare as its media agency. The partnership, effective immediately, will enhance Make-A-Wish Foundation’s digital marketing strategy in New Zealand to increase and nurture donors, drive brand awareness and ultimately raise more funds. Mindshare has previously supported the charity’s annual Hope campaign and World Wish Day.

TBWA Sydney promoted Katrina Alvarez-Jarratt to executive creative director and appointed two creative directors in Bec Johnson-Pond and James Sexton. Alvarez-Jarratt has been with the agency since 2016, working across accounts including Tourism New Zealand, Pepsi, Woolmark and Optus. Johnson-Pond has relocated to Australia from New York, where she spent four years at Anomaly. It also marks her return to TBWA, after spending two years at TBWA Chiat Day. Sexton has been with the agency for two years as associate creative director. 

Hisense Australia appointed Nick Peters as national marketing manager. Previously he managed communications, product and partnerships for Mazda Australia.

My Muscle Chef (MYMC) appointed Liam Loan-Lack as head of marketing based in Sydney and appointed Ryan Guthrie as senior marketing manager and Dee Wescombe as new product marketing manager. Loan-Lack was for the last three years a senior leader at UM Australia as national growth lead and general manager. Wescombe joins following agency and client-side roles including Subaru and Peugeot. Guthrie most recently led the enterprise marketing function at Afterpay.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

2 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

4 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

6 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

8 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

9 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

10 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Digital
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum and more
Advertising
Apr 28, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & ...

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, AnalogFolk, more
Advertising
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, ...

Just Published

US multicultural agency H Code expands offering to Asian audiences
Advertising
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

US multicultural agency H Code expands offering to ...

A Code will help brands reach, inform and connect with Asian and Pacific Islander consumers in America.

Oppo Diwali film celebrates courage in pandemic darkness before light
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Oppo Diwali film celebrates courage in pandemic ...

Film conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy Delhi depicts the joy of new beginnings after hard times.

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies
Advertising
10 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerate...

Mark Zuckerberg reveals new strategic vision for the company as it faces revenue headwinds due to Apple's tracking changes, growing competition from TikTok, and fresh accusations of immoral behaviour.

Netflix catapults up Vietnam's top 100 brands
Marketing
11 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Netflix catapults up Vietnam's top 100 brands

Vietnamese consumers favour brands that have provided entertainment and delivery services, home staples and affordability.