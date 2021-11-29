Move and win roundup: Week of November 29, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

ITCC has acquired independent digital media and marketing agency Loud Days. The move will allow ITCC Group and Loud Days to provide integrated digital marketing, content, media, and IT development services to clients. The ITCC Group and Loud Days portfolio will now cover sectors including retail and lifestyle brands, health and aged care, and energy and infrastructure across businesses including ALS Global, ACCIONA, Amplifon Australia, Mayfield Lighting and Zenitas Healthcare.

Phraser, the newest addition to Hong Kong’s marketing services industry, founded by former PR and journalism executive Faristha Kanakkapillai has launched. The agency works with businesses and primarily offers four kinds of services; copywriting and content writing, editing and proofreading, translation and transcreation, and content strategy.

Berlin-based adtech firm Hybrid.ai has expanded to Indonesia and appointed Abirbhav Chanda is spearheading Hybrid.ai as a Country Manager, based in Jakarta. He was previously sales manager for Silverpush.

FCB Malaysia has been appointed creative agency of record for Malaysia’s leading water brand Spritzer after a competitive pitch. The agency has already started work on several campaigns for 2022 as Spritzer’s new agency.