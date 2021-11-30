Marketing News
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Warc Rankings released: See the APAC winners

Ogilvy Islamabad, Colenso BBDO, Mindshare Shanghai and Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City emerge as the star APAC performers in the Warc Rankings for 2021.

Asia-Pacific agencies and campaigns have made a significant presence—and progress—on the Warc Rankings 2021, released today (November 30). The listing, which compiles the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for creativity, effectiveness and media excellence, has seen agencies and brands from APAC, especially from China, Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand, shine. 

According to a list of the top three finishers in each category made available to the media (check here for the full ranking, available to Warc members), some standout APAC performers among campaigns were 'Naming The Invisible By Digital Birth Registration' (for Telenor by Ogilvy Islamabad), 'I’m Drinking It For You' (for DB Export by Colenso BBDO Auckland / Carat Auckland / Red Star Auckland) and 'Michelin Impossible' (for KFC by Ogilvy Sydney).

Naming The Invisible By Digital Birth Registration


In terms of APAC agency performance, Mindshare Shanghai ascended to the top spot in the Media 100, well clear, in terms of points, of second-place MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv. But the real story was perhaps Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City, which rocketed up from 15th place to third.

In the Effective 100, it was agencies from ANZ that held sway, with Colenso BBDO Auckland and BMF Sydney being new entrants at No. 2 and No. 3 in the creative agencies listing. Affinity Sydney took second position in the digital/specialist agencies list, and Carat Auckland landed at third among media agencies. 

In the Creative 100—where David Miami Ogilvy shot up from 23rd place to first—APAC drew a blank. Two Burger King campaigns were the stars of the show. 

Compiled by Warc, these annual league tables are produced by combining the winners’ lists from the industry's most important global and regional awards shows—as determined by the Warc Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide industry survey, and by applying a proprietary three-step methodology.

Due to the pandemic, the release of the full Warc Rankings for 2021 were postponed from Q1 until now. The 2022 edition will return to a Q1 release.

The full list of top-three finishers released to the media follows (APAC work and agencies in bold): 

Creative 100

Campaigns

  1. Moldy Whopper · Burger King · INGO Stockholm / DAVID Miami / Publicis Bucharest
  2. Stevenage Challenge · Burger King · DAVID Madrid / DAVID Miami 
  3. The E.V.A. Initiative · Volvo · Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg · 272.1 points

Brands

  1. Burger King
  2. IKEA 
  3. Diesel 

Advertisers

  1. Restaurant Brands International · Canada
  2. Anheuser-Busch InBev · Belgium
  3. IKEA · Sweden 

Agencies

  1. DAVID Miami · Ogilvy
  2. Impact BBDO Dubai · BBDO Worldwide
  3. Publicis Milan · Publicis Worldwide 

Networks

  1. Ogilvy
  2. BBDO Worldwide
  3. DDB Worldwide 

Holding Companies

  1. WPP
  2. Omnicom Group 
  3. Interpublic Group

Countries

  1. USA 
  2. UK 
  3. Brazil

Media 100

Campaigns

  1. Rabbi Bot · Always · MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv / ACW Grey Tel Aviv / GO Digital Marketing Netanya
  2. The Shape of History · Hulu · UM Los Angeles
  3. Naming The Invisible By Digital Birth Registration · Telenor · Ogilvy Islamabad 

Brands

  1. McDonald’s
  2. Nike
  3. Always

Advertisers:

  1. Unilever · Netherlands / UK
  2. Procter & Gamble · US
  3. The Walt Disney Company · US 

Agencies

  1. Mindshare Shanghai · Mindshare Worldwide
  2. MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv · MediaCom
  3. Mindshare Ho Chi Minh City · Mindshare Worldwide

Networks:

  1. Mindshare Worldwide
  2. MediaCom
  3. IPG Mediabrands 

Holding Companies

  1. WPP
  2. Omnicom Group
  3. Interpublic Group 

Countries:

  1. USA
  2. UK
  3. China 

Effective 100

Campaigns

  1. I’m Drinking It For You · DB Export · Colenso BBDO Auckland / Carat Auckland / Red Star Auckland
  2. Can’t Touch This · Cheetos · Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco
  3. Michelin Impossible · KFC · Ogilvy Sydney 
I'm drinking it for you


Brands

  1. McDonald’s
  2. KFC
  3. Coca-Cola 

Advertisers:

  1. Unilever · Netherlands / UK
  2. McDonald’s · US ·
  3. The Coca Cola Company 

Creative Agencies:

  1. FP7 McCann Dubai · McCann Worldgroup
  2. Colenso BBDO Auckland · BBDO Worldwide 
  3. BMF Sydney · Enero Group

Digital / Specialist Agencies

  1. Ingage Istanbul · Group M
  2. Affinity Sydney
  3. Tribal Worldwide Bogotá · DDB Worldwide 

Media Agencies

  1. Carat London · Dentsu International
  2. Mindshare Istanbul · Mindshare Worldwide · 56.8 points · up from #4
  3. Carat Auckland · Dentsu International

Networks:

  1. McCann Worldgroup · Interpublic Group
  2. BBDO Worldgroup · Omnicom Group
  3. Dentsu International 

Holding Companies

  1. WPP
  2. Omnicom Group
  3. Interpublic Group 

Countries:

  1. USA
  2. China
  3. India 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

