Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of May 15, 2023

Updates from Snap, Sportfive, Atomic 212, and more to come in our weekly roundup of people moves and account wins.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover May 15 through May 19, 2023. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Trippant, London-founded international communications and PR consultancy, is sharpening its focus on the Asia Pacific region. With teams in London, New York, L.A., Sydney, Indonesia and Paris, the focus on Asia Pacific comes off the back of recent team expansions in the region, and collaborations with major clients such as NielsenIQ (NIQ), as well as previous partnerships with the likes of Pickstar, GeeGee, and Snackr. 

Social media platform Snap has appointed Tony Keusgen as managing director Australia and New Zealand, replacing Kathryn Carter. Keusgen was most recently with Quantium, where he was the global chief customer officer. Prior to that, he spent over a decade with Google where he held a number of roles in the APAC region, including managing director of both Indonesia and New Zealand, and head of technology ANZ. Based in Sydney, Keusgen will lead Snap’s business across Australia and New Zealand, where he will be responsible for setting and executing the local strategy and overseeing Snap’s business operations across both markets. Keusgen will report to Snap’s APAC president Ajit Mohan. 

Global sports marketing agency Sportfive has appointed Seamus O’Brien as president for APAC. O’Brien brings over 30 years of experience in executive positions within the sports industry, including his time as founder and chairman & CEO of World Sport Group. 

Australia-based media agency Atomic 212 has been reappointed by the Northern Territory Government and Tourism Northern Territory for media services duty. Following a competitive review, the partnership will run for three years and provide combined annualised billings over $10 million. The account win is the latest for the agency in a string of recent wins, including Craveable Brands, Ladbrokes, Neds, Zambrero, Sydney Water and Ponant.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

