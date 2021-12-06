Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of December 6, 2021

Red Havas, Wavemaker China, M&C Saatchi, UM Australia, Alibaba, Duolingo, The Works, Outlast Sports & Entertainment and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover December 6 through 10, 2021. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Wavemaker China has appointed Frank Lin as its chief transformation officer. Lin was most recently at ChiefClouds, before joining Wavemaker. The agency also promoted Josephine Har as chief strategy officer, Eddie Zhuang as national head of OOH, Riki Li as national head of content and Tanya Xing as national head of Precision. All of them will be based in Shanghai and will be part of CEO Jose Campon’s China leadership team. Har adds this new responsibility to her existing role as chief growth officer.

Red Havas has appointed Lawrence Muskitta to head its newly created Public Affairs offering.  As head of Public Affairs, Muskitta will lead a unit that spans government relations, stakeholder engagement, patient/consumer advocacy, public behaviour change campaigns, policy monitoring and intelligence gathering, crisis management and strategic partnerships. He joins from Facebook, where he spent the past year as Public Policy manager, Stakeholder Engagement EU Affairs, based in Brussels.

The Hoffman Agency has launched PR+, a media relations consulting service hich it claims is designed to bridge the gap between B2B technology brands and journalists by "promoting mutual understanding, alignment of expectations and a better exchange of value between the two sides." It forms part of the agency’s integrated marketing communications (IMC) offering introduced in June
2021, and draws on expertise in Asia-Pacific media and content across the network. Counsel will include workshops to audit client assets and identify ‘nuggets’ relevant to current business affairs; story and story bank development; the creation of content and media intelligence including C-suite spokesperson training.

M&C Saatchi appointed Shelley Parsons as executive creative director and Ben O’Brien as deputy ECD on Woolworths. Parsons returns to Australia after 20 years overseas, most recently as global creative director for Levi Strauss in San Francisco. At M&C Saatchi Parsons will lead the creative team at Greenhouse, the bespoke model which is part of the Woolworths Group ecosystem. O’Brien joins M&C Saatchi with over 20 years of experience as a creative leader in the Australian market. He most recently ran his own agency, O’Shea & O’Brien, for six years before it was merged into Banjo Advertising over five years ago.

UM Australia appointed Mat Rawnsley to the new role of national head of planning. He starts January 10 and will report to national chief strategy officer Raj Gupta. Rawnsley worked at The Hallway for more than four years, initially as head of strategy and later as head of connections and media. 

Alibaba Group appointed Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer, to succeed Maggie Wu as the company’s chief financial officer, effective April 1. Wu will continue as a partner in the Alibaba Partnership and serve as an executive director on the firm's board.

Former Tanishq, HolidayIQ and Verse marketer Karandeep Singh Kapany has been appointed as learning app Duolingo's first official representative in India. Kapany will act as the country marketing manager and lead growth, marketing, and operations in the Indian market. 

The Works, part of Capgemini, appointed Tim Brothers as senior creative. He was most recently associate creative director at Dig Agency, where he was responsible for the creation of fully integrated campaigns for Hungry Jack’s, Post-it and Command. Brothers will now lead creative output with a particular focus on social and digital creative for The Works clients including Goodman Fielder, Aware Super, Masterpet, H&R Block and Subaru.

Vero, a Southeast Asia-focused communications consultancy, hired Thach Quang Nguyen as data intelligence unit lead. He will be responsible for boosting data performance capabilities across the region. Prior to joining Vero, Nguyen worked as a market and consumer insight analyst at Unilever. The comoany also appointed Catherine Napalai Faulder as storytelling director.  

Outlast Sports & Entertainment has been appointed by SPOTV as its exclusive representative for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia and Taiwan to boost regional and local advertising as well as sponsorship inventory on the latter's platforms. These include on-air, digital and social media. Outlast Sports & Entertainment will be responsible for the commercialisation of SPOTV’s content including MotoGP, tennis tournaments Wimbledon and the US Open, The Open (golf) Championships and Asian offerings such as the V.League Japan, Korean V-League and Korean Baseball League.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

