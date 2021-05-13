Marketing
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

L'Oreal opens omnichannel concept store in Shanghai

Designed with AKQA, the store has a livestreaming set, face-scanning technology and personalised shopping via WeChat integration, as well as a chance to ride a bike through the streets of Paris.

Working with AKQA, L'Oréal Paris has opened a concept store that evokes the heart of Paris in the heart of Shanghai. The store celebrates the 50th anniversary of the brand's ‘You’re worth it’ slogan while incorporating futuristic retail experiences. 

Visitors can take a virtual bike tour of Paris, watch and interact with famous beauty KOLs while they livestream from and in-store set, and enjoy a personalised shopping experience using the brand's WeChat mini-program. 

Face-scanning technology is also present to provide visitors with a skin analysis report and a personal key to explore recommended products in the store. And of course recommended products can be picked-up in the store immediately, delivered to any address in China, or added to a digital shopping basket for later.   

The concept store is located on Nanjing East Road 299 (南京东路299号).

Source:
Campaign China

