Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers

INSPIRATION STATION: A group of agency leaders in the Philippines have created Artists of Advertising, an online gallery dedicated to artwork by industry practitioners.

Jos Ortega, CEO of Havas Ortega in Manila, and Laszlo Lim and Kankan Ramos, the managing partners of Invictus PH, have founded Artists of Advertising, an online art gallery showcasing works by artists who either are or were advertising practitioners.

The opening collection features 14 artists and 50 paintings, illustrations, collages, sculptures, digital art, mixed media and photographs. “More artists of advertising will be introduced in the coming months," Ortega said. "We are also in discussions with artists of advertising from the other countries.”

Seven of the artists featured have done exhibitions in international galleries and had their work covered in international art magazines. Jane Ebarle, Kankan Ramos, Cobie Cruz, Gissele Bautista, Adeste Deguilmo and Vin Quilop have displayed their art works in gallery shows in New York, Miami, San Francisco, Paris, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Manila, Cebu and Bacolod.    

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?

Supply path optimisation promises to fix programmatic's transparency issues, as well as reduce the adtech tax and protect against fraud. It's a promising development that is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, but how does it work?

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites
Data
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Shopee runs away with the race for most 2020 visitors, according to a report from iPrice, SimilarWeb and Appsflyer.

As the pandemic bit, Iris sought supporting pillars
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

As the pandemic bit, Iris sought supporting pillars

AGENCY REPORT CARD: As a small agency in a consolidating market, Iris already has the odds stacked against it. With top management flux and several business losses, can Iris keep its focus and thrive despite its lack of heft?

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy
Marketing
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang ...

A great many brands find themselves facing consumer ire and losing their celebrity endorsers in China as a boycott that began with H&M continues to spiral.