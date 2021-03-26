Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers

Jos Ortega, CEO of Havas Ortega in Manila, and Laszlo Lim and Kankan Ramos, the managing partners of Invictus PH, have founded Artists of Advertising, an online art gallery showcasing works by artists who either are or were advertising practitioners.

The opening collection features 14 artists and 50 paintings, illustrations, collages, sculptures, digital art, mixed media and photographs. “More artists of advertising will be introduced in the coming months," Ortega said. "We are also in discussions with artists of advertising from the other countries.”

Seven of the artists featured have done exhibitions in international galleries and had their work covered in international art magazines. Jane Ebarle, Kankan Ramos, Cobie Cruz, Gissele Bautista, Adeste Deguilmo and Vin Quilop have displayed their art works in gallery shows in New York, Miami, San Francisco, Paris, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Manila, Cebu and Bacolod.