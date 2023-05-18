Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

Campaign's head of events announcing the start of celebratory drinks after the end of a spectacular event

Marketers discussing authenticity and reliability in an age of increasing skepticism

Marketers from 3M, Assembly and Raffles Hotel discuss vanity metrics on a panel on data

Is it too soon or the right time to invest in AI? A fiery debate between Home Credit's Selma El Rhezzali and UPS' Nikki Taylor had the crowd entralled

Grab's Sulin Lau gave a presentation on why complexity isn't always bad, her debut presentation at any marketing conference

The unveiling of Campaign's 2023 Power List with APAC's top CMOs in attendance was a big attraction

Dr Ayesha Khanna, co-founder and CEO of Addo AI during her day 2 keynote speech on AI

Tom Fishburne in an interview after his opening session on Day 1

Campaign360, the exclusive two-day industry event held at Singapore's Ritz Carlton, concluded with resounding success on 17 May.

This unparalleled gathering focused on the evolving landscape of brand experience and the heightened expectations faced by CMOs in delivering extraordinary and seamless interactions for their customers.

Brand marketers from Starbucks, Mastercard, L'Oreal, Fonterra and more delved into a wide range of topics, including building trust with customers, internal alignment for exceptional experiences, capitalizing on pop culture and life-centric approaches, ethical marketing practices, harnessing the power of AI, tackling data challenges, and merging offline and digital experiences.

In addition to the insightful discussions, Campaign also unveiled the highly anticipated APAC CMO Power List for 2023 on the first day, while the second day featured exclusive research highlighting the top 50 brands in Southeast Asia through the lens of customer experience.

Here are the behind the scenes photos of the event.