Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Behind-the-scenes of Campaign360 2023

A photo gallery of the two-day Campaign360 2023 event in Singapore with leading brand marketers and top industry leaders that concluded on May 17.

Campaign360, the exclusive two-day industry event held at Singapore's Ritz Carlton, concluded with resounding success on 17 May.

This unparalleled gathering focused on the evolving landscape of brand experience and the heightened expectations faced by CMOs in delivering extraordinary and seamless interactions for their customers.

Brand marketers from Starbucks, Mastercard, L'Oreal, Fonterra and more delved into a wide range of topics, including building trust with customers, internal alignment for exceptional experiences, capitalizing on pop culture and life-centric approaches, ethical marketing practices, harnessing the power of AI, tackling data challenges, and merging offline and digital experiences.

In addition to the insightful discussions, Campaign also unveiled the highly anticipated APAC CMO Power List for 2023 on the first day, while the second day featured exclusive research highlighting the top 50 brands in Southeast Asia through the lens of customer experience.

Here are the behind the scenes photos of the event.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

