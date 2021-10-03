Digital Media News
Lecia Bushak
13 hours ago

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

As part of its pushback against vaccine-related misinformation, the platform banished the channels of well-known vaccine misinformation spreaders.

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

In the wake of YouTube’s announcement this week that it would ban all vaccine-related misinformation, pressure mounted on other technology platforms that have allowed erroneous and potentially damaging information to flourish.

In a blog post, YouTube announced it was expanding its misinformation policies to include all vaccines, not just ones for COVID-19. Even though anti-vax sentiment existed in the U.S. long before the pandemic, there’s been a shift over the last 20 months in how policymakers and large tech companies view misinformation and its effects.

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” YouTube wrote in the blog post.

The platform pledged to remove videos claiming that approved vaccines, such as ones that protect against measles or hepatitis B, aren’t effective or actively harm recipients. It will also banish videos that falsely link vaccine acceptance to autism, cancer or infertility. As a result, the channels of several well-known vaccine misinformation spreaders, including Joseph Mercola, Erin Elizabeth, Sherri Tenpenny and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have been banned.

“People are searching and using online platforms for health information more than ever before,” said Real Chemistry president Elyse Margolis. “Factual and trusted health information has never been more important, and decisions like YouTube’s are another tool in the fight against misinformation.”

YouTube’s policy shift builds upon a July announcement that the platform would add features that bolster credible health information. It arrives in the wake of lawmaker calls for tech behemoths like Facebook and Twitter to crack down on misinformation more strictly. While the government currently does not require social media platforms to regulate the flow of misinformation, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) recently proposed a bill that would remove liability protections from platforms that allow inaccurate health information to spread.

Facebook announced in February it would remove posts with false vaccine information. But misinformation continues to be a significant problem on the platform, as well as several others. Recent studies have revealed that the misinformation continues to affect vulnerable communities disproportionately.

“Active targeting of audiences, especially young people, with misinformation is a real and urgent threat to public health,” Margolis said. “Online platforms, health companies, healthcare providers and governments all have a responsibility to join together to solve this growing challenge.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

3 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

5 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

6 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

9 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

YouTube launches ‘Shorts’ campaign to compete with TikTok
Media
Aug 11, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

YouTube launches ‘Shorts’ campaign to compete with ...

YouTube moves to bolster credible health content
Media
Jul 19, 2021
Lecia Bushak

YouTube moves to bolster credible health content

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?
Digital
Jul 13, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this ...

Google expands shoppable content with YouTube product feeds
Advertising
May 28, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Google expands shoppable content with YouTube ...

Just Published

How Indeed’s Pride campaign with Mika encouraged authenticity at work
News
12 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

How Indeed’s Pride campaign with Mika encouraged ...

The ‘#SoundtrackOfEmpathy’ campaign raised $40,000 for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

What exactly can 10,000 photos of Bored Apes teach marketers about membership?
Marketing
12 hours ago
Lore Oxford

What exactly can 10,000 photos of Bored Apes teach ...

Scarcity is part of what makes NFTs valuable – but value is also built in because the act of buying one is the ultimate status symbol in some digital communities.

You & Mr Jones acquires data company DP6 in Brazil
Digital
13 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

You & Mr Jones acquires data company DP6 in Brazil

DP6 will work closely with 55, another marketing data and technology company owned by You & Mr Jones that operates out of Europe, North America and Asia.

WPP nabs Beiersdorf global media strategy consulting brief
Media
13 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

WPP nabs Beiersdorf global media strategy consulting...

The owner of the Nivea brand continues to split media planning and buying among OMD, Wavemaker and Carat.