Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries

The Young Spikes Competitions for 2021, which will take place in an online format, is now open for entries from creatives who are aged 30 or under and employed in advertising and communications businesses.

Spikes Asia has also announced the jury members for the competitions, which will take place in parallel with the Spikes Asia Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards. The winners in all of the Spikes Asia awards programmes will be announced in February.

This year’s Young Spikes brief is developed in collaboration with non-profit environmental organisation Conservation International to tackle the problem of ‘overfishing’ and the effects on climate change. Teams competing in the Integrated competition will need to produce an innovative idea and communicate it creatively to the intended audience. Those who enter the Film competition must first craft a storyboard and if they are shortlisted, shoot an engaging video advertisement.

“It is so important to support the young talent in our industry especially during these times," said Steve Latham, head of talent and training at Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia. "In place of the competitions that usually happen during the festival, we decided to introduce these online competitions to provide young creatives from across APAC with an opportunity to showcase their talents at the region’s most prestigious creative branded communications accolade. I’m very excited to see where their creativity will take them and the final winning pieces of work.”

Young Spikes Integrated Competition Jury

Maan Bautista , Group Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, The Philippines

, Group Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, The Philippines Narayan Devanathan , CEO, DAN Solutions | Chairperson, Creative Line of Business | Group Executive & Strategy Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network India, South Asia

, CEO, DAN Solutions | Chairperson, Creative Line of Business | Group Executive & Strategy Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network India, South Asia Archana Jain , Managing Director, PR Pundit, India

, Managing Director, PR Pundit, India Valerie Madon , Chief Creative Officer of Asia, VMLY&R, Singapore

, Chief Creative Officer of Asia, VMLY&R, Singapore Pathamawan Sathaporn , Managing Director, Mindshare, Thailand

, Managing Director, Mindshare, Thailand Peiyang Yang, Executive Creative Director, Havas Beijing, China

Young Spikes Film Competition Jury

Sheng Jin Ang , Executive Creative Director, MullenLowe, Singapore

, Executive Creative Director, MullenLowe, Singapore Sneha Iype , Executive Producer, Nirvana Films, India

, Executive Producer, Nirvana Films, India Swee Ling Ng , Film Director, Directors’ Think Tank, Malaysia

, Film Director, Directors’ Think Tank, Malaysia Jin Saito , Creative Director, SIX & CEO, COTODAMA, SIX Inc. / COTODAMA, Japan

, Creative Director, SIX & CEO, COTODAMA, SIX Inc. / COTODAMA, Japan Wilf Sweetland, Global CEO & Partner, Sweetshop, (Australia, Global)

Key dates:

Open for entries: Today

Client briefing and live Q&A: September 15

Submission deadline: September 25 at 11:59 pm SG (GMT+8)

Shortlist announcement: October 2020

Winners announcement: February 2021

Process

From the applications received, each jury will select a shortlist of the highest scoring entries. In November, the shortlisted teams will then be given the opportunity to review their work from Round 1 with a jury member before submitting their final work in January 2021.

The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced in February 2021 alongside the Spikes Asia and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards winners.

The Gold winning team will receive full delegate passes to Spikes Asia 2022 and an exclusive winners interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific.

The competition brief and the entry criteria for the Young Spikes Competitions 2021 can be found on the official Spikes Asia website here

The Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity is a joint venture produced by Cannes Lions organiser Ascential and Campaign Asia-Pacific publisher Haymarket Media.