News
Jessica Heygate
14 hours ago

X, formerly Twitter, sues hate speech research group

Social media platform accuses The Center for Countering Digital Hate, which has published research on the spread of harmful content on the platform, of engaging in a “scare campaign” to drive away advertisers.

X, formerly Twitter, sues hate speech research group

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, sued a British nonprofit on Monday over research it had conducted into the proliferation of hate speech on the social media platform since Elon Musk’s takeover.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) “unlawfully scraped data from the X platform” and “cherry picked” posts that support its discovery of harmful content on the platform. 

X sent a letter to the CCDH on July 20 threatening to sue the research group for conspiring “to drive advertisers off Twitter by smearing the company and its owner.”

It relates to research published by the CCDH in June, which found that X (then Twitter) had failed to take action against 99 of the 100 Twitter Blue accounts it flagged to the platform for promoting hate, including tweets containing racist, homophobic, neo-Nazi, antisemitic or conspiracy content.

The June research was cited in a Bloomberg News article published last month about how a “dramatic spike in hateful, violent and inaccurate posts on the platform” was turning off advertisers.

In a blog post about the lawsuit, X cited a tweet from social listening platform Brandwatch, which said research cited in the Bloomberg article “contained metrics used out of context to make unsubstantiated assertions about Twitter.” 

X went on to accuse the CCDH of engaging in a “scare campaign” to “prevent the public’s access to free expression.”

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, intentional interference with contractual relations and inducing breach of contract.

CCDH founder and CEO Imran Ahmed said the lawsuit is “straight out of the authoritarian playbook.” 

“[Elon Musk] is now showing he will stop at nothing to silence anyone who criticizes him for his own decisions and actions. The Center for Countering Digital Hate’s research shows that hate and disinformation is spreading like wildfire on the platform under Musk’s ownership and this lawsuit is a direct attempt to silence those efforts,” Ahmed said in a statement.

“Musk is trying to ‘shoot the messenger’ who highlights the toxic content on his platform rather than deal with the toxic environment he’s created. CCDH has no intention of stopping our independent research – Musk will not bully us into silence,” he added.

A lawyer representing the CCDH sent a letter to Musk’s legal counsel on Monday calling the legal threats “a disturbing effort to intimidate those who have the courage to advocate against incitement, hate speech and harmful content online.”

As well as its June research, the CCDH also published research in March that specifically investigated the spread of anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric on the platform since October, when Musk became owner.

Meanwhile, research published by the organization in February estimated that the reinstatement of 10 major accounts “renowned for publishing hateful content and dangerous conspiracies will generate up to $19 million a year in advertising revenue for Twitter.”

Brand safety challenges related to the roll back of content moderation policies and the reinstatement of previously banned accounts on X has caused many advertisers to pull spend from the platform. In the most recent example, X reinstated the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, ending a suspension put in place in December for violating the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

Musk has said that ad revenue has cratered by 50% since he became owner in late October. MediaRadar analysis of Twitter's U.S. advertisers found ad spend across ten major categories dropped by 71% from the first half of 2022 compared to the same period this year. Traffic has also declined, according to Similarweb.

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

6 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

7 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

8 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

9 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

10 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Related Articles

'Business as usual': Twitter’s UK sales chief writes letter to adland
1 day ago
Ben Bold

'Business as usual': Twitter’s UK sales chief ...

Twitter’s logo becomes an X-bird: do advertisers care?
Jul 26, 2023
Ben Bold

Twitter’s logo becomes an X-bird: do advertisers care?

Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for advertising on X?
Jul 28, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for ...

Twitter's blue bird will be replaced with an X in corporate rebranding
Jul 24, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Twitter's blue bird will be replaced with an X in ...

Just Published

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role
2 hours ago
Andreas Krasser

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years ...

DDB Hong Kong's CEO Andreas Krasser gets unapologetically candid about what keeps him up at night four years into the role, navigating uncertainty, and the lessons on leadership that you won't find on his LinkedIn feed.

How will generative AI impact programmatic media buying?
4 hours ago
Shawn Lim

How will generative AI impact programmatic media ...

From detecting and preventing fraudulent behaviour in ad clicks to optimising ad spend and improving ROI, Campaign explores how generative AI will influence programmatic media buying.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Naho Kono, Rakuten
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Naho Kono has led Rakuten’s ecosystem to success, boasting over 39 million monthly active users in Japan alone. She has also spearheaded projects to utilise first-party data and improve UI/UX.

JKR x Ipsos: 85% of marketing spending on brand assets are not 'distinctive'
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

JKR x Ipsos: 85% of marketing spending on brand ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Only 15% of brand assets are labelled gold and defined as truly distinctive, by marketing research and consulting firm Ipsos and independent global branding agency JKR.