Marketing News Advertising
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

Following departure of APAC CEO Annette Male, the region will fall under one international leader.

Ewen Sturgeon takes up new role as CEO of International for Wunderman Thompson
Ewen Sturgeon takes up new role as CEO of International for Wunderman Thompson

After Campaign broke news of Annette Male's imminent depature from Wunderman Thompson, the agency has revealed it is eliminating its APAC and EMEA regional leadership positions in favour of one CEO of International.

Ewen Sturgeon, the current CEO of EMEA, takes up the new role with immediate effect. Sturgeon has been leading the EMEA region since May 2019, and now takes on additional oversight of APAC, which comprises 27 offices in 17 countries.

It is not the first time Sturgeon has had oversight of two regions—prior to joining Wunderman Thompson he was chief operating officer of Publicis.Sapient for EMEA and APAC. Before that, he was International CEO of Digitas for four years, where he was closely involved in launching and growing the agency’s business across EMEA and APAC.

Wunderman Thompson said its EMEA and APAC regions will remain structurally and operationally separate, with leaders for each business unit reporting directly into Sturgeon.

Sturgeon said in a statement: "I’m excited about the scope of this new role, which will allow me to partner with our many talented leaders across APAC to create flexible and empathetic solutions that will continue adding value to our clients in the region."

APAC CEO Male is departing the agency after two and a half years to lead Facebook's agency development team in APAC, which she will begin in October.

Global CEO Mel Edwards commented on Male's imminent departure: "I’d like to thank Annette for the huge impact she’s had on Wunderman Thompson’s business, culture and clients. Annette leaves Wunderman Thompson APAC better than she found it and we wish her the very best of luck in her next challenge."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role
News
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands ...

Wunderman Thompson launches scheme to support women and non-binary business owners
Advertising
Jul 22, 2021
Sara Nelson

Wunderman Thompson launches scheme to support women ...

Tech MVP 2021: Suzanne Croxford, Wunderman Thompson
Digital
May 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Suzanne Croxford, Wunderman Thompson

Agency Report Card 2020: Wunderman Thompson
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Wunderman Thompson

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
17 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.